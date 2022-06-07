Bethany Council Selects Select Program For TAP Grant Application

Marshall Homeless Shelter and Services President Myra Riley gave an update on the homeless situation in Marshall during the city council meeting this week. Riley said volunteers conducted a Point-In-Time (PIT) Count in February to see how many homeless persons there are in Marshall. She said volunteers were divided up between the four wards in the city. Riley explained the definition of unsheltered persons, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

MARSHALL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO