Bethany Council Selects Select Program For TAP Grant Application

Brian Eugene Wright, 63 of Albany, MO passed away on June 3, 2022, at his home he shared with the love of his life, Grace Wright-Lawrence. Brian was born on June 20, 1958, in Greenville, South Carolina. His parents were the late Eugene Dewey and June Delores Payne-Wright. Brian was also survived by his extended family including: Dorothy Wright-Mitchell (Kevin) children Mason, Madelyn of Bolivar, MO; Erika Wright-SanJuan (Ali) children Jaydon, Karson, Kohl, Kase of Lee’s Summit, MO; Mary Wright-Quinley (Bryan) children Reagan, Brysan of Bethany, MO; Michelle Wright-Dittmer (Gregory) children Christopher, Zachary (Alayna), Heather Lemon of Indianola, IA; his longtime friend, Ruth Dover of Belton, SC; many extended family and friends in Omaha, NE; South Carolina and Albany, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Deborah Wright; paternal grandparents Thomas Benjamin Wright; Mary Gowen Wright; maternal grandparents William Payne; Christine Collins Payne Hickum.
