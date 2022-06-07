ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Bethany Council Selects Select Program For TAP Grant Application

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethany’s Board of Aldermen chose the sidewalk project which will be presented before the Missouri Department of Transportation and submitted for the Transportation Alternatives Program during their meeting on Monday night. The TAP program will award $29.3 million dollars of federal money to Local Public Agencies in Missouri who are selected...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Orrick Residents Requested Audit Now Underway

An audit is underway for the city of Orrick. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Wednesday her office began an audit for the city of Orrick in Ray County. Galloway says residents of Orrick requested the audit through a petition process. Those wanting to provide information for consideration in this...
ORRICK, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Groundbreaking For Great Northwest Wholesale Water District Today at 1

After years of efforts today will see the first shovels moving dirt for the Great Northwest Wholesale Water District pipeline that will move water from the St. Joseph area to Cameron and Maysville. While the project is still more than a year from completion today will mark the ceremonial first...
MAYSVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, June 13-19

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route M to Route 31 (DeKalb County) June 15 – 17 Atchison County. Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MARSHALL HOMELESS SHELTER AND SERVICES PRESIDENT GIVES UPDATE ON HOMELESS SITUATION IN CITY

Marshall Homeless Shelter and Services President Myra Riley gave an update on the homeless situation in Marshall during the city council meeting this week. Riley said volunteers conducted a Point-In-Time (PIT) Count in February to see how many homeless persons there are in Marshall. She said volunteers were divided up between the four wards in the city. Riley explained the definition of unsheltered persons, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
MARSHALL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Bethany, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Bethany, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
tncontentexchange.com

Local Briefs: Thursday, June 9, 2022

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Eagles Bearcat Aerie and Auxiliary No. 3669 will hold their first poker run and it will benefit the Bryan Arnold family. Registration for Saturday’s ride starts at noon. The ride is at 1 p.m from the aerie located at 29997 U.S. Highway 71, Maryville, MO 64468.
MARYVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

University of Missouri System student rep dies in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The man killed in a car crash on Wednesday was identified as a student representative with the University of Missouri System Board of Curators. Remington Williams, 25, died when his Mercedes was struck by a speeding Jeep at the intersection of 75th Street and Ward Parkway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nodawaynews.com

The Hangar kicks off the Maryville Market in style

The Maryville Market officially opened for the season at 8 am, June 4. The market will be open every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm. It will feature a variety of vendors and food trucks each week, alongside live entertainment on The Hangar flight deck, located on South Main.
MARYVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Aldermen#Tap#Local Public Agencies#District Representative
kchi.com

Gaunt To Appear In Linn County Court

A Chillicothe man will return to Linn County Court on June 23rd. Forty-four-year-old Daniel Gaunt is scheduled to appear before Judge William P Devoy for the first appearance on an alleged probation violation. Gaunt plead guilty to charges of non-support in January of 2017 and was sentenced to probation that was to be complete this year. The judge had extended the probation an additional year, starting January 5th.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Flood Warnings Continue On Portions Of The Grand River

Flood Warnings continue for portions of the Grand River. At Pattonsburg, the river crested at 26.95 feet at Wednesday about 6:15 pm and has fallen back below flood stage of 25 feet. At Gallatin, the river rose slightly above flood stage of 26 feet, cresting at 26.48 feet just after...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Jeff Scott Brill

Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 48-year-old Jeff Scott Brill of Faucett will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
ROCK PORT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Shirley Ann Cockayne

Shirley Ann Cockayne, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Garden Terrace at Overland Park. Shirley was born on April 1, 1936 in Parnell, Missouri to Leslie David and Hazel (Stephenson) Frampton. She was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School. She was a homemaker and member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and St. Gregory’s Guild. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, crafting and bowling.
MARYVILLE, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

LongHorn Steakhouse plans Platte County spot

A LongHorn Steakhouse is coming to Platte County. “We are looking to open in September,” said Jessica Dinon, a media spokesperson for the LongHorn corporate offices, in response to an inquiry from The Landmark this week. A major remodeling of the former Ruby Tuesday building at 9770 NW Prairie...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Buckner, Missouri, tornado confirmed as EF2

Residents on 95th Street woke up in the middle of the night Wednesday to swirling winds, loud thunder, lightning strikes even their homes rumbling and shaking. People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Crews in Platte City, Missouri, clean up...
BUCKNER, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Brian Eugene Wright

Brian Eugene Wright, 63 of Albany, MO passed away on June 3, 2022, at his home he shared with the love of his life, Grace Wright-Lawrence. Brian was born on June 20, 1958, in Greenville, South Carolina. His parents were the late Eugene Dewey and June Delores Payne-Wright. Brian was also survived by his extended family including: Dorothy Wright-Mitchell (Kevin) children Mason, Madelyn of Bolivar, MO; Erika Wright-SanJuan (Ali) children Jaydon, Karson, Kohl, Kase of Lee’s Summit, MO; Mary Wright-Quinley (Bryan) children Reagan, Brysan of Bethany, MO; Michelle Wright-Dittmer (Gregory) children Christopher, Zachary (Alayna), Heather Lemon of Indianola, IA; his longtime friend, Ruth Dover of Belton, SC; many extended family and friends in Omaha, NE; South Carolina and Albany, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Deborah Wright; paternal grandparents Thomas Benjamin Wright; Mary Gowen Wright; maternal grandparents William Payne; Christine Collins Payne Hickum.
ALBANY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy