Police: Part of major interstate reopened after being closed for hours

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown historian once described saving the city’s old buildings as a triage — all of them can’t be saved so pick the best ones and try. One of the best is the Calvin Center on lower Mahoning Avenue. It’s 145 years old and started as a school then was a worship space and rec center. Now the plan is to make it a small hotel.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO