Police: Part of major interstate reopened after being closed for hours

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are dealing with a water main break in Youngstown. It happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue near W. Judson Avenue. Glenwood Avenue is blocked between Mistletoe and Ferndale avenues.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A child was taken to the hospital last night after being hit by a car in Warren. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. in the area of East Avenue Southeast. Police said that the the child was awake when taken to the hospital.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was shot on the East Side early Thursday evening has died from his wounds. The 27-year-old man, who was found in a detached garage on Byron Street, was shot about 7 p.m. and taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center. However, he passed away overnight.
SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Coroner has identified the woman whose body was discovered in Shenango Township last month. Ashley Rock, 32, of Painesville, Ohio was found lying in a ditch along the Sharon-Bedford Road, not far from Route 318, on May 24. The coroner said...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least one person was shot on the East Side of Youngstown around 7 p.m. Thursday. The shooting happened at a house on Byron Street. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in critical condition. According to Lt. Mohammad Awad, the victim was...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police Thursday morning had to pry a Struthers carjacking suspect out of a house in the 3500 block of Sheridan Road at gunpoint. The man, who was handcuffed, was taken to St Elizabeth Medical Center by an ambulance for observation. Charges are expected to be filed in both Struthers and Youngstown against him.
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown man who was a suspect in a carjacking early Thursday morning offered to surrender to police if they would allow him to smoke crack cocaine. Matthew McCracken, 45, of Sheridan Road, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown historian once described saving the city’s old buildings as a triage — all of them can’t be saved so pick the best ones and try. One of the best is the Calvin Center on lower Mahoning Avenue. It’s 145 years old and started as a school then was a worship space and rec center. Now the plan is to make it a small hotel.
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a Salem business on State Street Wednesday afternoon. The driver crashed into the building of Maurice’s, a branch of a woman’s clothing chain at 2789 E. State Street. A tow truck successfully removed the car from the building around...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain...
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s time for all of the classic cars in Salem. They’ll be on display and driving around town all weekend. Two cars are standing out, and they’re one year apart on model years. The Salem Super Cruise drives 10,000 to 15,000 people...
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $250,000 and the case of a man charged with making threats against a local technical school was turned over to a grand jury. Christian Blymiller’s case started in Girard Municipal Court where is was charged with making threats that forced the evacuation on May 25 of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, which is located near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warm weather is here and that means going to the pool, but lifeguards are in short supply. The American Lifeguard Association warns that a third to nearly half of the nation’s 300,000 pools are expected to be impacted, prompting closures, delayed openings and reduced hours.
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Regional Airport is getting a new piece of aviation equipment thanks to a federal grant. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Friday that $100,000 is going to the airport to replace a wind cone. A wind cone is a tube-shaped, typically colorful “windsock” that allows pilots to immediately determine approximate wind speed and direction before landing and takeoff.
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem Super Cruise will kick off Thursday with its official start at 7 p.m. New this year will be the Dirk Stratton National Dragster Champions by city hall and ‘show’ diesel engine semi-trucks. Councilman Dennis Plegge said they expect a bigger crowd...
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — Some big improvements to a community park in Mercer should be finished in time for use next summer. Work is underway at Brandy Springs Park. A new splash pad is being installed and nets are being added for pickleball courts. While the splash pad is...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, June 11, marks 60 years since the first open-heart surgery was performed in the Valley. Dr. Edmund Massullo performed the first open-heart surgery in the Valley in 1962 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Dr. Lucas Henn, a heart surgeon with Mercy Health, says this transformed cardiovascular care in the Valley.
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Reports said that $130,000 will go to Mercer County organizations to help support housing and budget programs in the county. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, and $40,000 will go to the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County to help lower-income residents acquire budgeting skills.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown has a brand new youth football team called the Youngstown Little Bears. The team just started pre-season training two weeks ago. Organizers are trying to find a long-term solution to Youngstown’s violence problem. It’s the inaugural season for the Youngstown Little Bears– an...
