(Olivia MN-) A Bird Island man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison after being convicted of threatening and then taking action to kill someone. After a two-day trial, a Renville County jury April 25th found 27-year-old Scott Mooney of Bird Island guilty of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder by Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Arson, and Threats of Violence. Court records say last August Mooney made various threats of violence to the victim, including threats to have gang members murder the victim by physical violence and by setting fire to the victim’s apartment. Mr. Mooney then electronically sent money to a co-conspirator to carry out the act. The co-conspirator accepted the payment and provided information about when he would arrive. Believing he knew when the co-conspirator would arrive, Mr. Mooney worked toward setting up an alibi. The co-conspirator never arrived and no actual murder or arson occurred.

BIRD ISLAND, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO