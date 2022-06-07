ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing supply may get worse before it gets better- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped...

Annual Pony Express Re-Ride gallops through Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Over 10 days, more than 750 riders will work as a relay team to re-trace the Pony Express trail through eight states. The Pony Express only operated for 18 months, but the mail delivery became a symbol of the Old West. Most of the original trail has been destroyed by time or human activities. For many segments, the trail’s actual route and exact length are not agreed upon. Short segments, believed to be traces of the original trail, can be seen only in Utah and California. It is estimated that 120 historic sites may eventually be available to the public, including 50 existing Pony Express stations or station ruins.
Wake Up Wyoming

You Can Hike To A Hidden Waterfall In A Cave In Wyoming

We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
cowboystatedaily.com

Liquor Is Inflation-Proof Says Wyoming Booze Expert

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With prices on consumer goods continuing to increase across the board, are some products inflation-proof? Liquor might seem to be a likely candidate. You’ll get no argument from Wyoming State Liquor Association Executive Director Mike Moser. He said people will not...
K2 Radio

Drop in Gun Sales, Stricter Laws Could Strain Wyoming’s Economy

A 12.6% year-over-year drop in gun sales coupled with renewed calls for stricter gun laws could put a strain on Wyoming's economy. According to a WalletHub report released Thursday, Wyoming is the second most gun industry-dependent state in the nation, both directly for jobs and political contributions and indirectly through ownership.
wyo4news.com

Wyoming is the 17th most expensive state for household bills

Wyoming- A recent report released by doxoInsights called the 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market showed that Wyoming is the 17th most expensive state for household bills. On average residents of Wyoming spend around $2,022 per month on the ten most common household bills, which is one percent higher than the national average of $2,003 per month. The cost in Rock Springs is even higher than that at $2,073 per month which is two and a half percent higher than Wyoming’s average and three and a half percent more than the national average. Because of this, Rock Springs is considered the 4th most expensive city in Wyoming for household bills.
buckrail.com

Idaho, Wyoming named states most dependent on gun industry

JACKSON, Wyo. — A recent report lists Idaho and Wyoming, respectively, as the top two states most dependent on the gun industry. The report, compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub, used 16 metrics across three categories: the firearms industry, gun prevalence and gun politics. Metrics were weighted differently and included firearms-industry jobs per 10,000 residents, gun shows per capita, wages and benefits from firearms positions, total business taxes paid by the firearms industry, strictness of state gun laws, gun ownership rate, gun sales per capita, and gun-control contributions to members of Congress.
KEVN

Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seth Rasmuson, a Marine from Buffalo, Wyo., was killed in a military aircraft crash Wednesday in California. Four other Marines were also killed when the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed during a training mission about 150 miles east of San Diego. The Osprey is part of...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Not Invited To Join Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has not joined a legal effort to support a Florida law banning sanctuary cities because it has not been invited to do so. An amicus brief in support of Florida’s law requiring law enforcement officials to cooperate with federal immigration...
northfortynews

What They’re Saying About Bills Signed by Governor Polis to Save Coloradans Money on Healthcare

Governor Polis signed bills recently to protect Coloradans from unexpected healthcare costs and bolster Colorado’s hardworking behavioral health workforce. What community leaders are saying about HB22-1284 Health Insurance Surprise Billing Protections. “We worked hard to establish some of the strongest consumer protections against surprise bills in Colorado in 2019...
K2 Radio

Wyoming Reports 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, Ending No-Death Streak

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more coronavirus-related deaths, ending a two-week streak of no deaths. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Big Horn County man died in May. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe...
lonelyplanet.com

Wyoming’s best campgrounds for RV and tent campers

Camping in Wyoming lets you experience some of the country's most impressive nature up close © JANIFEST / Getty Images / iStockphoto. Known for its craggy mountain peaks, wide-open prairies and scenic views, Wyoming is a camper’s paradise. Pack your tent, fuel up your RV, and get ready to go explore the Cowboy State.
oilcity.news

Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
KRDO News Channel 13

Southern Colorado towing companies share concern over new law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- A new bill signed into law Tuesday requires Colorado towing companies to give vehicle owners 24 hours' written notice before removing a vehicle and impounding it. Sponsors believe the new towing bill of rights increases protections for car owners, while some towing companies believe these new rights could affect the way they do business. The The post Southern Colorado towing companies share concern over new law appeared first on KRDO.
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (5/30/22 – 6/5/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
cowboystatedaily.com

Permanent Daylight Saving Time For Wyoming Just Got One Step Closer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The push to get rid of daylight saving time gained another victory last week with Colorado becoming the latest state to join Wyoming on the measure. Although Colorado’s commitment doesn’t mean Wyoming residents will be able to avoid the dreaded clock...
