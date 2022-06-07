Missing Afghan refugee found safe after leaving Hamtramck home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The six people involved in a crash between a Detroit fire rig and a passenger vehicle are expected to recover, following trips to the hospital. Four firefighters and two other civilians were injured after the collision, which happened while firefighters were responding to a blaze on the city's east side Wednesday morning. For the department's community relations chief, all parties are lucky the injuries weren't more severe.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO