Missing Afghan refugee found safe after leaving Hamtramck home

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Plymouth police took a 49-year-old man into custody after he sent a threatening email to a nearby business that he was upset with. According to the police chief, the man was upset with noise and trucks at a nearby cement company and sent a threatening email that he would "take matters into his own hands."
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say the suspect driver that allegedly struck a 6-year-old Pontiac girl crossing the street before they kept going has turned himself in. The 23-year-old Pontiac man surrendered to Oakland County Sheriff's deputies Thursday night following a days-long search. The girl, who was struck around Wednesday afternoon, remains hospitalized and in stable condition.
FOX 2 - An 11-year-old boy needs help after thieves stole from his video gaming bus. Jaylen Staley tried to explain the ransacking of his Level Up Wit Jay gaming business. "They took a bunch of stuff, it was like, broken," he said. His mom says the thieves got away...
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit business owner is fighting for his life - after he was hit by a car that ran a red light. Sheldon Hayes will likely spend his 42nd birthday in the hospital next week. His family says he’s still in a coma after a devastating crash last Thursday.
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they are seeing a growing trend in drivers not pulling over for traffic stops. The department said these drivers are putting themselves and others at risk. One of the more recent cases resulted in a rollover crash on a Detroit freeway early Friday morning.
A 25-year-old Washtenaw County man was arrested Wednesday morning for jumping over the security fence at Selfridge Air National Guard Base and wandering around with an unloaded firearm, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Renee Yax confirmed sheriff’s deputies were called to the main entrance of the...
Detroit police are working to identify suspects wanted in connection with the slayings of two people found dead Wednesday on the city's east side. Officers responded to a home on the 19900 block of St. Aubin around 1:15 a.m. after gunshots were reported there, Second Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper told The Detroit News.
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - The employee of a Riverview convenience store is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder after holding a lighter near the backpack worn by a 17-year-old that was soaked in a flammable liquid, causing it to ignite. The decision led to the teen...
A Flint police officer has been fired an arrested following allegations of domestic assualt. Javion Miller was arrested June 7 for assaulting his domestic partner, according to police. The arrest followed an investigation into the matter, during which he was placed on leave with no pay. Miller had been an...
A young mother’s anguish over the death of her son filled an Oakland County courtroom Thursday as she testified during a preliminary exam for the man accused of killing him — her former boyfriend. Mylaysha Davis broke down in tears while on the stand in 52-1 District Judge...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding on the Lodge Freeway lost control Friday morning, flipped the car, and slid several hundred feet Friday morning. Michigan State Police had attempted a traffic stop on the speeding car when it crashed. The driver then fled...
DEARBORN, Mich. – Three drivers were arrested and their cars were impounded after the Dearborn police chief looked out his office window and saw them doing dangerous “burnouts” right outside the police station. The stunt happened in full view of security cameras and officers, according to Dearborn...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The six people involved in a crash between a Detroit fire rig and a passenger vehicle are expected to recover, following trips to the hospital. Four firefighters and two other civilians were injured after the collision, which happened while firefighters were responding to a blaze on the city's east side Wednesday morning. For the department's community relations chief, all parties are lucky the injuries weren't more severe.
DETROIT -- A 15-year-old who was driving on a level-one graduated license admitted to causing a four-car crash on Belle Isle last month after he was driving at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the teen admitted to traveling on the island at speeds between 80 and 90mph when he was unable to navigate a curve and sideswiped a parked car.
A Wayne County store clerk is facing up to life in prison after setting a teenager on fire. The Riverview Police Department received a phone call from the victim’s mother on Thursday, June 2, who stated she was with her son.
DETROIT – Officials say that Kenny Wakefield Jr. from Detroit was last seen on June 3 around 3:30 p.m. Wakefield left his residence located within the 2800 block of Ewald Circle. According to police, it is unknown what the 22-year-old was last seen wearing. Wakefield’s father told Detroit police...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for the suspect behind a double shooting at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday that left two men dead. The homicide investigation went on for hours since police arrived in the area of St. Aubin and Outer Drive. While no one has been arrested, there...
WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Taylor woman was arrested for drunken driving in the early morning hours of June 4, while her underage drunken passenger, a 19-year-old Woodhaven woman, was arrested for resisting and obstructing after being given numerous warnings to calm down and avoid arrest. Police officers saw the...
