EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX weaken, South Korean won leads losses

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

June 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 132.630 131.87 -0.57 Sing dlr 1.378 1.3765 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.523 29.415 -0.37 Korean won 1255.800 1242.7 -1.04 Baht 34.440 34.305 -0.39 Peso 52.890 52.93 +0.08 Rupiah 14450.000 14450 +0.00 Rupee 77.630 77.63 +0.00 Ringgit 4.395 4.387 -0.18 Yuan 6.664 6.6544 -0.15 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 132.630 115.08 -13.23 Sing dlr 1.378 1.3490 -2.13 Taiwan dlr 29.523 27.676 -6.26 Korean won 1255.800 1188.60 -5.35 Baht 34.440 33.39 -3.05 Peso 52.890 50.99 -3.59 Rupiah 14450.000 14250 -1.38 Rupee 77.630 74.33 -4.25 Ringgit 4.395 4.1640 -5.26 Yuan 6.664 6.3550 -4.64 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters

Dollar rises as hot U.S. inflation data seen keeping Fed hawkish

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a near four-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, strengthening expectations the Federal Reserve may have to continue with interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation. In the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest weekly decline since January as curve inverts

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches weakest since May 26 at 1.2812 * Canadian economy adds 40,000 jobs in May * Canada's 2-year yield climbs above 30-year yield By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a two-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors weighed economic data that could support additional aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2760 to the greenback, or 78.37 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 26 at 1.2812. For the week, it was down 1.3%, its biggest weekly decline since January. "The CAD is ending the week on the defensive," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "The slide reflects a broader rebound in the USD amid signs of persistent inflationary pressures." The U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of major currencies, equity markets globally tumbled and the price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.7% lower as U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, cementing bets for a second consecutive half-percentage-point interest rate hike by the Fed at a policy decision next Wednesday. Canada's central bank has also been hiking in half-percentage-point increments. Money markets see about a 60% chance that it would announce an even larger move at the July 13 policy announcement after data showed the Canadian economy adding 40,000 jobs in May, more jobs than expected, and the unemployment rate hitting a record low at 5.1%. The decline for the loonie came as Canada's 2-year yield climbed above the 30-year yield for the first time since February 2020. An inverted curve could reflect investor expectations for slower economic growth but also the potential for reduced supply of Canadian long-term debt. On Thursday, the Government of Canada canceled an ultra-long bond issue planned for next week, saying the decision reflects the country's declining borrowing needs. Canada's 10-year yield on Friday rose 11.2 basis points to 3.345%, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alex Richardson)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso rises after rate hike, outperforms Latam peers

* Chilean central bank raises rates to 9.0%, sees more hikes * Brazil's Vale launches VC initiative to invest in startups (Updates prices, details) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 8 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rose on Wednesday after its central bank raised interest rates overnight and signaled more increases, while Latin American stocks fell as global risk sentiment soured on fears around economic growth amid surging inflation. The peso strengthened 0.3% against the dollar after Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 9.0%, and suggested more increases were coming as it battles rising inflation. "The bank considered that the local financial market has performed more favorably than its external peers, and the economy has been receding at a slower-than-expected pace; however, headline inflation has continued to rise," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a client note. "We think that this likely puts the floor on the policy rate at 9.5%, assuming the minimum two adjustments of 25bps each." The central bank also raised its economic forecast, saying the Chilean economy would expand between 1.5% and 2.25% this year, after last year's solid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Santiago stocks fell 1.4%. Latin American equities lagged their emerging market peers that drew comfort from gains in Chinese shares, which ended at their highest level in two months on hopes of a recovery in demand on loosening COVID-19 curbs. Reuters reported that China has widened the gap on the United States in trade terms in large parts of Latin America since U.S. President Joe Biden came into office early last year, according to data, underscoring how Washington is being pushed onto the back foot in the region. The resource-rich South and Central Americas export a number of products to China ranging from industrial metals, oil and agricultural goods. The Mexican peso was subdued as investors eyed its May inflation data on Thursday, while stocks fell 0.9%. Brazil's real fell 0.2% in volatile trading, extending losses after touching two-week lows in the previous session as government proposed tax cuts aimed at curbing soaring diesel and gas prices raised worries about the country's fiscal health. Brazil's government is mulling measures to ensure a plan to slash a state fuel tax is reflected in prices at the pump, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. Sao Paulo stocks shed 1.5% and hit over two-week lows, with Vale SA dragging. The miner fell 3.7%. It said it was launching a venture capital initiative called Vale Ventures to invest $100 million in mining startups around the world. Meanwhile, an opinion poll showed Brazil's leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holding a strong lead against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for the October election. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1932 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1073.39 1.17 Markets MSCI LatAm 2351.57 -1.16 Brazil Bovespa 108245.17 -1.66 Mexico IPC 49722.58 -0.83 Chile IPSA 5284.41 -1.39 Argentina MerVal 89932.70 -1.106 Colombia COLCAP 1560.92 -1.65 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8823 -0.22 Mexico peso 19.5731 0.04 Chile peso 822.2 0.22 Colombia peso 3795.6 -0.47 Peru sol 3.7546 -0.42 Argentina peso 121.4500 -0.13 (interbank) Argentina peso 205 0.49 (parallel) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Grant McCool)
MARKETS
#South Korean Won#Emerging Markets#Taiwan#Asian Fx
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold investors in wait-and-see mode before U.S. CPI data

June 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. inflation report this week for further cues on the economy as central banks worldwide seek to cool surging prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.41 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, while U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,853.30. * The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast by nearly a third to 2.9% for 2022, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries now faced recession. * The U.S. trade deficit narrowed by the most in nearly 9-1/2 years in April as exports jumped to a record high, putting trade on course to contribute to economic growth this quarter. * Japan's economy shrank an annualised 0.5% in the first quarter, slightly better than the initial estimate of a 1.0% contraction, revised government data showed on Wednesday. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday that she expected inflation to remain high and the Biden administration would likely increase the 4.7% inflation forecast for this year in its budget proposal. * The Treasury Department also made clear that gold-related transactions involving Russia may be sanctioned, and is closely monitoring any efforts to circumvent U.S. sanctions through the use of gold, Yellen said. * Newmont's Africa unit has sold 3,500 ounces of gold to the Bank of Ghana under a central bank domestic gold purchasing programme launched in June 2021, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. * In other metals, platinum fell 0.1% to $1,009.84 an ounce and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,991.97. Silver eased 0.1% to $22.19. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM May 0600 Germany Industrial Output MM April 0645 France Reserve Assets Total May 0900 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q1 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden scores Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as rise in U.S. bond yields dent demand

June 9 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Thursday, with prices restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,852.21 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also eased 0.1% to $1,853.90. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed on Thursday, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.22% to 1,065.39 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,063.06 tonnes on Tuesday. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the Biden administration was looking to "reconfigure" tariffs on Chinese imports but warned that such cuts would not be a "panacea" for easing high inflation. * The war in Ukraine has made the growth outlook far bleaker even though the global economy should avoid a bout of 1970s-style stagflation, the OECD said on Wednesday, slashing its growth forecasts and jacking up its inflation estimates. * Bullion is often seen as a hedge against inflation. * U.S. wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April, suggesting that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter. * The Reserve Bank of India's key interest rate was raised by 50 basis points on Wednesday as widely expected, the second hike in as many months, in a bid to cool persistently high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy. * Spot silver was flat at $22.04 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,003.64, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,950.12. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 China Exports, Imports May 0300 China Trade Balance May 1145 EU ECB Refinancing Rate June 1145 EU ECB Deposit Rate June 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1600 US Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

