Fact check: Ohio bill banning transgender girls from female sports could require genital checks

As soon as House Republicans passed a bill to block transgender girls from playing on female sports teams in K-12 or college, opponents started questioning how physicians would verify a minor's biology.

They claim girls of all ages could be required to undergo full pelvic exams if an opposing team's coach, player or parent questioned their sex.

They're right.

Bill could require an internal exam

House Bill 151 , also called the "Save Women's Sports Act," says if a participant's sex is disputed, she must verify her sex with a physician in "only" the following ways.

An exam of her internal and external reproductive anatomy. Her normal "endogenously produced levels of testosterone." An analysis of her genetic makeup.

It's not clear whether student-athletes could pick one of these options or would have to provide all three.

Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, added the language to HB 151 last week, but she didn't respond to a request for comment. Neither did Rep. Jean Schmidt, R-Miami Township, who sponsored similar legislation and spoke in support of Powell's amendment.

So, here's what we know:

Options two and three would require a blood draw, but option one is a full pelvic exam that could include ultrasound and/or insertion of a doctor's hand to confirm the presence of a uterus and ovaries, said Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO for Ohio's chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics .

"People need to understand that this is not standard practice," Arnold said. "Adult males and females do have their genitals examined, but that’s not standard practice in pediatric care."

Several doctors have already told her association they feel uncomfortable being put in this position and might refuse to perform such examinations on minor children.

Democratic state Rep. Beth Liston, now a professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University, said she would have refused if one of her minor patients asked.

Aside from the stigma of having your identity questioned, the Dublin Democrat said, an exam that involves insertion to check for a cervix could be emotionally damaging and even traumatizing to a young girl. That's why children's hospitals have specially trained staff who examine minor victims of sexual abuse.

She recommended families find a specialist – even though that's expensive – if HB 151 becomes law as written.

"The bill requires evaluation and testing that is completely medically unnecessary and will cause harm," Liston said. "I can’t imagine it would be covered by insurance."

A 2021 analysis by Beckers Hospital Review estimated ultrasounds average $643 in Ohio.

Combine that with the costs of genetic and hormone testing and parents could be looking at medical bills well above $1,000.

Opening schools to lawsuits?

HB 151 also says any participant who "is deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers a direct or indirection harm" would have the right to sue a school and its district for damages.

With that in mind, both Liston and Arnold worried schools would "in an abundance of caution" immediately pull a student whose sex was questioned. Or perhaps mandate exams for all female athletes.

"She’s way too tall. She's way too good. She doesn’t look like a girl to me. She doesn’t ever wear dresses. These are things that can prompt a question," Liston said.

For example, former Ohio High School Athletic Association employee Ben Ferree told the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau that a state lawmaker told him an incorrect story in 2019 about a transgender girl dominating eighth-grade basketball.

"We didn't have a record of a trans athlete being at that school or even that sport, so we called to check," Ferree said. "The school told us, 'They're probably thinking about this girl who is very large for an eighth-grade girl and has a short haircut.'"

Pushback from conservatives, too

Aaron Baer, the president of the Center for Christian Virtue, said that while some concerns raised by opponents were overblown, his organization doesn't support the examination language either.

"I think everyone agrees that language is not needed to accomplish what we want to do with the bill," Baer said. "I feel pretty confident when the debate around this issue comes back in the fall, it will come out."

HB 151 has to pass the Ohio Senate before heading to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk, and Baer noted that two different versions of the bill, one of which was passed by the Ohio House in 2021 , didn't include genital exams.

"The version of the bill we support does not have these examinations in it," he said.

Where these new requirements for internal and external verification came from isn't entirely clear. Powell offered the amendment to HB 151 Wednesday night, but she hasn't responded to a request for comment.

But the message from opponents is clear.

"Ignore the debate about whether transgender athletes should be able to compete for a moment. Take all that out," Arnold said. "This exam part of the legislation is damaging."

Anna Staver is a reporter with the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau. It serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Fact check: Ohio bill banning transgender girls from female sports could require genital checks