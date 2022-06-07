ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber Eats driver dragged as she tries to stop person stealing her car

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
AKRON, Ohio — An Uber Eats driver who returned to her car after a delivery to find a woman sitting in the driver’s seat was dragged about 50 feet as the suspect drove off. Police say the 23-year-old...

Drunk-driving crash ices an all-expense-paid trip to Guatemala: Pepper Pike Police Blotter

Drunk driving, stop sign violation, reckless operation, custody transfer (federal): Lander, South Woodland roads. Responding to a crash with no serious injuries in which an eastbound pickup truck ran a stop sign and broadsided another car at 8 a.m. on June 7, police found a Guatemalan man, 25, with no personal identification and a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Reckless driver knocked off stolen dirt bike by East Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirty-eight-year-old dirt bike rider Sir ‘Truce Bender was arrested after speeding, driving recklessly and eluding East Cleveland police. The incident started in East Cleveland and ended in Cleveland when police cornered Bender and rammed the bike he was driving. Police claim it was stolen and...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Unknown suspects steal rent checks, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the public with assistance in identifying two suspects of theft, as well as breaking and entering. Police said that on June 1, the suspects broke into an apartment building in the 11100 block of Lake Avenue, stealing checks and money orders from a rent drop box.
CLEVELAND, OH
‘It’s Just a Joke,’ Teen Said Before Fatal Beating

– — A set of parents in Akron, Ohio, are pleading for answers after their 17-year-old son was beaten to death near an elementary school basketball court. On the night of June 2, Ethan Liming and friends were driving around Akron, firing a toy SplatRBall gun that shoots tiny water beads that explode on impact at “objects and possibly unsuspecting people,” according to apolice statement. Then they arrived at the I Promise School in Akron, where they found four males playing basketball. According to WKYC, two members of Ethan’s group began firing the toy gun, which triggered a physical altercation.
AKRON, OH
