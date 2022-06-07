Uber Eats driver dragged as she tries to stop person stealing her car

– — A set of parents in Akron, Ohio, are pleading for answers after their 17-year-old son was beaten to death near an elementary school basketball court. On the night of June 2, Ethan Liming and friends were driving around Akron, firing a toy SplatRBall gun that shoots tiny water beads that explode on impact at “objects and possibly unsuspecting people,” according to apolice statement. Then they arrived at the I Promise School in Akron, where they found four males playing basketball. According to WKYC, two members of Ethan’s group began firing the toy gun, which triggered a physical altercation.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO