If you like desserts and you like free stuff, here's something to take advantage of!. Have you ever been to Honeygrow? It's a health-forward Philadelphia-based casual restaurant chain that's about to celebrate its 10th anniversary! And according to PhillyVoice, to help us celebrate with them, they'll be offering free dessert on their birthday - June 14th!

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO