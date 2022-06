Clyde Lewis Oyster, 80, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Clyde was born on May 26, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio and was the son of Clyde and Ruthella (Deems) Oyster. Clyde was the co-owner and operator of Welker and Oyster Insurance of which he retired from. He proudly served in the United States National Guard for six years. Traveling the world was one of Clyde and his wife, Shirley’s favorite past times. They had visited eleven countries and most of the United States, spending winter months in Florida. Clyde was a regular at Mansfield Restaurant where he was known and loved by all. Most of all Clyde was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather who cherished time spent with his family.

