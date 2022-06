MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 24-year-old man convicted of shooting someone at a Madison homeless shelter last year was sentenced to spend the next decade behind bars. On Friday, a Dane Co. circuit court judge handed down a 10-year sentence for Ronald Stephens, who was convicted of attempted first-degree homicide in the March 2021 shooting. Stephens pleaded guilty nearly a year to the day later after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO