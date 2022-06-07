Rindge road to remain closed for 'extended period' due to crash

City Marshal Mark Murray reports that the Chain Bridge is closed to traffic in both directions until further notice due to ongoing incident response in the area. Chain Bridge is expected to be closed to traffic until midnight at least. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route until further notice.
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who last week walked away from a halfway house in Manchester was struck and killed Wednesday night on the Everett Turnpike, police said. State police said a pedestrian on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua was killed when he was struck by a car shortly before 11 p.m. at exit 6. The man was identified as Roland Labbe, 67.
CONCORD, N.H. — Investigators said Thursday they have identified the owner of a vehicle being sought in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple, and they have determined the owner is not involved in the case. Earlier this month, officials investigating the deaths of Stephen and Wendy...
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person is dead and another person is hospitalized following a construction accident in the Seaport early Thursday morning, according to Boston Police. Several emergency crews are on the scene at 65 Northern Avenue right near the federal courthouse. Investigators set up...
ANDOVER -- A Motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence General Hospital after being struck by a car on North Main Street. Andover police spokesman Lt. Eddie Guy said that while the injuries were serious they were not life threatening. The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with...
According to WGME 13, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Southern Maine. The news station reports that the crash happened at about 2:50 in the afternoon on Tuesday and involved a school bus at the intersection of Narragansett Trail and River Road.
TOWNSEND, Mass. — Police are investigating after a head-on crash in Townsend on Monday left one person dead and six others seriously hurt. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street near Route 13 around 5:30 p.m. found a sedan and an SUV that had collided, as well as several people suffering from various injuries, according to the Townsend Police Department.
NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
BOSTON — Authorities have identified a man who died in a construction accident in Boston’s Seaport on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to a report of an accident involving a truck carrying granite curbing in the area of 65 Northern Avenue around 6:30 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash outside a church in Enfield. Police say it happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the La Salette Shrine on Route 4. A car hit a pedestrian who first responders tried to save but couldn’t. Police say...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of Interstate 95 was shut down after a Rhode Island State Police cruiser was hit early Tuesday morning. State police said they were responding to a crash just after 1 a.m. when another car rear-ended a cruiser. The highway was shut down after exit...
MARION – At a virtual hearing June 9, the select board ordered a Marion dog to be humanely euthanized after the animal severely injured another canine last month, four years after killing a dog in a separate incident. Stella, a 130-pound female mastiff owned by Jennifer and David MacDonald,...
Two people are recovering after the motorcycle they were on collided with a bear in New Ipswich, New Hampshire. Police said the two were traveling on Turnpike Road around noon Sunday when a bear estimated to be around 300 pounds tried to cross the street and was hit by the motorcycle.
(Sunderland, MA) The Sunderland Police Department has received two scam reports. The scams have come through as text messages, but could also be received by email. The messages were “very threatening and very graphic” in nature according to the Sunderland Police. There were graphic photos attached to the messages that were intended to scare the recipients into providing payment. The Sunderland Police ask the public to immediately report any messages like this to them.
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police have identified the man found dead on the side of the road in Springfield. Police said 38-year-old Justin Gilliam died of a gunshot wound to the head. The case is now being considered a homicide. Gilliam was found Monday afternoon on the side of Greeley...
