Rindge road to remain closed for 'extended period' due to crash

(Sunderland, MA) The Sunderland Police Department has received two scam reports. The scams have come through as text messages, but could also be received by email. The messages were “very threatening and very graphic” in nature according to the Sunderland Police. There were graphic photos attached to the messages that were intended to scare the recipients into providing payment. The Sunderland Police ask the public to immediately report any messages like this to them.

1 DAY AGO