Top 5 weight loss tips for a healthy body

Houston, TX

KHOU
 4 days ago

Click2Houston.com

Dusty old Levi’s in your closet, Houston? This is how to turn them into gift cards, cash

HOUSTON – You can get money back for trading in your old Levi’s jeans and denim jackets in Houston. If you are trading in two or more items, book an appointment to drop off your Levi’s jeans, denim shorts, and Trucker Jackets at Levi’s Retail Stores in the U.S., including at Houston’s Galleria store. In exchange, you’ll get a gift card for the value of your trade-in which you can use towards new merchandise at www.levi.com, Levi’s Retail Stores or Levi’s Outlet Stores in the U.S. only.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Wear black to stay cool in hot weather

HOUSTON (CW39) If you think white if the better shade to wear in hot weather, think again. Black is actually the ideal color to wear to stay cool in hotter weather. Watch for why…
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Fighting Texas Hunger

HOUSTON — To make a direct donation to the Houston Food Bank just scan the QR code below:. Or find the Fighting Texas Hunger displays at area grocery stores. TODAY ONLY (June 9th), MRS Baird's is pledging to donate a loaf of fresh bread to the food bank for every loaf they sell. So if bread is on you shopping list stop by any area grocery store and buy a loaf of MRS Baird's. You'll know your purchase will also provide a loaf of fresh bread to those in need in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Health Department offers tips for high temperatures this week

HOUSTON – It’s a hot week in Houston and the health department is encouraging everyone to stay safe. All Houstonians are encouraged to take extra precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illness and death. High-risk groups such as adults age 55 and older, children under the age of...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Typhoon Texas, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventure, and more ways to stay cool this summer in the Greater Houston area

The Texas heat is peaking as the summer months approach. In need of staying cool? Here are waterparks in the Greater Houston area open this summer. At Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, visitors can choose from different attractions, such as the Gullywasher, the Duelin’ Daltons and Monster Storms, or sit in the shallow section at Tidal Wave Bay. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (June), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (July). $49.99 (day tickets), $79.99 (season passes). Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 832-426-7071. www.typhoontexas.com/houston.
KATY, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston company reveals plans for upscale manufactured home communities

Houston construction firm Live Lone Star has broken ground on a $34 million luxury manufactured home community in Pearland, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. The Landing at Pearland is one of six manufactured home communities Live Lone Star is launching across Texas. The firm aims to hit the sweet spot between luxury and affordability and “elevate the standard approach to a mobile home park by creating gated communities with some of the same perks found in master-planned communities,” the Houston Chronicle reported.
HOUSTON, TX

