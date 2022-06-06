Top 5 weight loss tips for a healthy body

The Texas heat is peaking as the summer months approach. In need of staying cool? Here are waterparks in the Greater Houston area open this summer. At Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, visitors can choose from different attractions, such as the Gullywasher, the Duelin’ Daltons and Monster Storms, or sit in the shallow section at Tidal Wave Bay. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (June), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (July). $49.99 (day tickets), $79.99 (season passes). Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 832-426-7071. www.typhoontexas.com/houston.
