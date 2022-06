SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is due in court Thursday following a standoff with police overnight. South Burlington Police say they responded to a noise complaint around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Dorset Street. They say it started as a domestic assault and that Justin Russell, 30, then locked himself in the apartment with two children, at one point threatening to harm them if police entered.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO