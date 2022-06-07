Karl W. Glover Rostraver Township

Ralph J. Nevala, 83, of California, was called home to his eternal reward by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 5, 2022. Born on Feb. 28, 1939, son of the late Weikko and Esther Oberg Nevala, Ralph spent his childhood on the Nevala Dairy Farm in California, Pa., and was a graduate of California High School, Class of 1957. Ralph met his wife, Marion Ferrer, while delivering milk from Nevala Dairy Farm to her neighborhood in Monessen. They were married on Aug. 23, 1958, raised two sons on the family farm and celebrated almost 59 years of marriage together. In 1968, Ralph graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and honorably served the commonwealth for 19 years as a trooper with the Vice Unit of the Bureau of Criminal Intelligence. Following his service with the Pennsylvania State Police, Ralph converted Nevala Dairy Farm into a beef cattle operation that specialized in breeding Hereford bulls and Angus cows. He worked on the farm until his retirement in 2017. Ralph was an avid deer hunter and a member of the Charleroi Sportsmen’s Association. He enjoyed spending the summers with his grandsons on the farm, as well as traveling with them to Disney World, Washington, D.C., and the Carolinas. Ralph was preceded in death by both parents and his loving wife, Marion Nevala. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his sons, Vincent Nevala (Paula) of California and David Nevala (Maria) of Rostraver; grandsons, Nathaniel Nevala (Heidi) and Matthew Nevala (Bekah); granddaughters, Erica Maneval and Ashely Crowe; great-granddaughters, Tenley Hope Nevala and Sophia Miller; and great-grandsons, Noah Weikko Nevala and Major Reign Douglas. Friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main St., Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with Pastor Patti Smith officiating. A procession will follow to St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Monessen for a committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bentleyville Holiness Campmeeting, c/o Paula Nevala, 556 California Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thompson-marodi.com.

