Karl W. Glover Rostraver Township

Karl W. Glover, 82, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Excela Hospital, Latrobe. A son of the late Raymond and Hazel Glover, he was born in Accident, Md., on Nov. 15, 1939. A resident of Belle Vernon, Rostraver and...
Michel La’Rae Blainefield-Edwards, 37, formerly of Monessen, went home to be with the lord on June 1, 2022. She was born in Arkansas, on Aug. 17, 1984, to parents, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham and the late Michael Lee Smith. “Moo,” as she was affectionately called, loved her family with all her heart. She was a former biller/coder for Allegheny Health Network and UPMC of Moon Township. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmothers, Katherine Ann Cunningham and Helen Barbour; aunts, Barbara Ann Wright, Camille Glasgow, Francis V. Bristol and Michelle Smith; uncles, Daniel L Carpenter Sr., Jerry Frost and Jesse Wright; cousins, Robert J. Bristol Jr. “J-Boy,” Arianne Fields, “Booey,” Daniel L Carpenter “Luver” Rondell Mitchell; and mother-in-law, Marianne Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Kyle Edwards; sons, Trey Edwards and Jadon Edwards of Moon, Pa.; mother, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham of Munhall, Pa.; father-in-law, Anthony Edwards Sr. (Lisa) of Kentucky; sisters, Terri Barbour of Pittsburgh, Siddeequah Cunningham (Patrick Sharp) of Wilson, N.C., Nicole Cunningham (Joseph Edmonds) of Pittsburgh, sister-in-law, Antoinette Matty (Jason) of Indiana, Pa., Danica Carpenter-Lucas (Floyd) of Pittsburgh, Precious Smith of the Philippines, and sister-in-law, Raenelle Fields of Pittsburgh; brothers, Isaac Cunningham (Raeanne) of Turtle Creek, Richard “Mikey” Blainefield (Breane) of Monessen, brother-in-law, David Edwards (Diana) of Canada, and brother-in-law, Anthony Edward Jr. of Indiana, Pa.; and a host of aunts, uncles and nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial dinner will be held for family and friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877, Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director.
Mary Elizabeth Carney, 89, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Elizabeth Township, and was the daughter of the late Nazareno Cipollone and Julia Giulia Martucci. She was the wife of the late John Anthony Carney Jr., who passed away April 23, 2019. Mary was a member of Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish, St. Michael Church in Elizabeth Township, and was a former member of Elizabeth Township Seniors, Victory Ladies Auxiliary and the Elizabeth Township Zoning Board. She was retired from Round Hill Regional Park and had previously worked for the Allegheny County Treasurer’s Office and the former Seven Springs Par 3 Golf Course. She is survived by her sons, John Anthony (Diane) Carney III, of Croton, Ohio, and William F. (Christine) Carney of Elizabeth Township; daughter, Janice L. (Jeffrey) Allan of Liberty Borough; grandchildren, John M. (Gretchen) Carney of Kentucky, Matthew R. (Lindsay) Carney of West Virginia, Julia E. Carney of Ohio, Zachary C. (Maria) Allan of North Huntingdon, Jacob A. (Melanie) Allan of Port Vue and Michael Carney of Elizabeth Township; great-grandchildren, Colton, Case, Eden, Malcolm, Simon, Spencer and Jonah; sister, Rita Branca of Philadelphia; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dominic Sabatini and John and James Cipollone; and sister, Virginia Mihalic. Friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Ralph J. Nevala, 83, of California, was called home to his eternal reward by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 5, 2022. Born on Feb. 28, 1939, son of the late Weikko and Esther Oberg Nevala, Ralph spent his childhood on the Nevala Dairy Farm in California, Pa., and was a graduate of California High School, Class of 1957. Ralph met his wife, Marion Ferrer, while delivering milk from Nevala Dairy Farm to her neighborhood in Monessen. They were married on Aug. 23, 1958, raised two sons on the family farm and celebrated almost 59 years of marriage together. In 1968, Ralph graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and honorably served the commonwealth for 19 years as a trooper with the Vice Unit of the Bureau of Criminal Intelligence. Following his service with the Pennsylvania State Police, Ralph converted Nevala Dairy Farm into a beef cattle operation that specialized in breeding Hereford bulls and Angus cows. He worked on the farm until his retirement in 2017. Ralph was an avid deer hunter and a member of the Charleroi Sportsmen’s Association. He enjoyed spending the summers with his grandsons on the farm, as well as traveling with them to Disney World, Washington, D.C., and the Carolinas. Ralph was preceded in death by both parents and his loving wife, Marion Nevala. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his sons, Vincent Nevala (Paula) of California and David Nevala (Maria) of Rostraver; grandsons, Nathaniel Nevala (Heidi) and Matthew Nevala (Bekah); granddaughters, Erica Maneval and Ashely Crowe; great-granddaughters, Tenley Hope Nevala and Sophia Miller; and great-grandsons, Noah Weikko Nevala and Major Reign Douglas. Friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main St., Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, with Pastor Patti Smith officiating. A procession will follow to St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Monessen for a committal service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bentleyville Holiness Campmeeting, c/o Paula Nevala, 556 California Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thompson-marodi.com.
Judson Smolenski, 5, and June Smolenski, 7, both of Uniontown, and Emmy Hiles, 4, of Dawson had a picnic Monday evening at Charleroi Trustees Park. They were watching a Little League baseball game between Charleroi and Perryopolis.
The Diocese of Greensburg will celebrate a Mon Valley native’s 40th year in the priesthood this week. The Rev. John A. Sedlak, a native of Fayette City, will mark the 40th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with other priests in the Diocese of Greensburg at a Mass at 5 p.m. today at Christ Our Shepard Center in Greensburg.
Rostraver Public Library recently hosted relatives of late board member John Maisch to dedicate a sign in his honor. Maisch, 89, of Rostraver Township, passed away Sept. 13, 2021.
Five Belle Vernon Area Middle School eighth-graders are National History Day state champions after presenting research projects May 8 at a virtual competition hosted by the University of Scranton. In the best documentary category, Ryan Kent, Ian Porter, Caleb Steele and Landon Vaccaro’s film entitled, “Healing the Wounds of War: Grant’s Diplomacy at Appomattox and the Reunification of the Nation,” won the middle-school level and will move onto the national competition hosted by the University of Maryland this month. Cassandra Lofgren’s research paper entitled, “Steel City Diplomacy: Tomas Masaryk, The Pittsburgh Agreement and the Establishment of Czechoslovakian Independence,” won the state competition outright for the middle school division and her paper was selected as one of 15 national submissions to be showcased this month by The White House Historical Association.
While Frazier's run in the state playoffs didn't quite go as expected, head coach Don Hartman was pretty pleasant the day after his team's 3-2 loss to unbeaten Everett Monday.
Roger Valdiserri left the Mon Valley, but his legacy will stretch far beyond its borders after his death Thursday. Valdiserri, 95, died of natural causes at The Sheridan Place, a retirement community in Oakbrook, Ill., surrounded by his five children.
West Allegheny knew that the environment would be different going from the WPIAL championship game to a PIAA first round matchup with Thomas Jefferson in the middle of the day. Yet the result remained the same as the Indians defeated the Jaguars, 7-0, on Monday.
Carroll Township Code Enforcement Officer Dennis Butler will retire this month — and this time he means it. Butler has worked in code enforcement for more than 30 years, with the last 13 years spent in the township.
Belle Vernon Area High School hosted commencement Wednesday evening for 191 graduates at James Weir Stadium. Shown getting ready to accept their diplomas were Klaire Temoshenka, Adreana Scaramucci, Mackenzie Martin and Race Michener.To purchase this photo and more from our online photo gallery, go to our website at www.monvalleyindependent.com.
Due to what he claims was becoming a "toxic work environment," Charleroi Borough's full-time code enforcement officer decided to call it quits and took another job Wednesday. Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Jeremy Hepple, who took over the role in May 2021.
The West Jefferson Hills Board of School Directors appointed Dr. Janet Sardon as the new district superintendent with a unanimous vote during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Sardon brings nearly 30 years of public education experience to the district. She is expected to begin her duties Aug. 8, 2022, with a five-year contract through June 30, 2027.
Serra Catholic’s storybook season has come to an end. Despite drawing eight walks against Redbank Valley starter Bryson Bain, the Eagles were unable to take advantage of opportunities with runners on base as they suffered a 2-1 loss in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Norwin High School Monday.
A long-awaited statewide licensing system for addiction recovery homes kicks in this week. After years of operating with limited oversight, recovery houses that receive funds or referrals from state, county or federal agencies are subject to oversight by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
