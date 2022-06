UPDATE: As of 12:00pm on June 9th 2022. CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A Person is in custody after entering Caribou High School this morning and spraying a fire extinguisher. According to Tim Doak , Superintendent for RSU #39 , The individual, who is identified as 23 Year old Daniel Theriault, also known as Angela Theriault entered Caribou High School through the lobby entrance at around 7:20 am Thursday morning. and allegedly made their way through the building to the science wing, before being confronted by staff members. Upon being confronted, they grabbed the fire extinguisher and sprayed it before taking off running and exited the building.

