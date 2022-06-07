ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

300-pound bear struck, killed by vehicle on California freeway

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXPrH_0g2aylIP00

IRWINDALE, Calif. — A 300-pound bear was struck and killed on a freeway in Irwindale, California, early Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:15 a.m. at the junction of the westbound 210 Freeway and southbound 605, KCBS-TV reported.

Troopers confirmed to KTLA-TV that a Toyota Highlander apparently struck the bear, noting that the impact shattered the SUV’s front windshield and landed the vehicle in the far right lane.

Meanwhile, officers found the dead animal in the left lane, KCBS reported.

A flat-bed tow truck was used to remove the bear from the freeway, KTLA reported.

According to KCBS, a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is slated to recover the animal from the Caltrans Monrovia Yard.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding photos released

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday night and now the newlyweds are sharing photos from the big event. People magazine reported that they were married in Los Angeles in front of approximately 60 guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore. Guests told the publication that Spears...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy