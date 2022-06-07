ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

West Fargo Public Schools Board Approves District Activities Director

By Brandon Blakney
kvrr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- West Fargo Public School Board decides the future of their athletics structure, which will now include a district Activities Director to monitor all three high schools. This could potentially mean a demotion and pay cut for current activity directors, Corey Hermann just completed his first...

www.kvrr.com

