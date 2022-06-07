ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Former school superintendent indicted, including on theft charge

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A former Gallia County Local Schools superintendent faces criminal charges, including theft in office, after being indicted by a county grand jury. According to a release from the Ohio State Auditor’s Office, Jude E. Meyers...

