CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Conditions across the state today were much better than what we’ve seen over the last few days with warm temperatures and mostly clear skies. This won’t last all that much longer considering we do have some heavy cloud cover pushing in from the far west. This is not expected to bring us lots of rain but do expect an isolated sprinkle or two over the next few days. On top of that temperatures are expected to continue warming up heading toward the end of the week and hitting a peak by the weekend.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO