ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Fast-Moving Brush Fire Burning In Hesperia

By Staff Writer
paininthepass.info
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHESPERIA, CA, (Pain In The Pass) >> Firefighters are working to put out a fast-moving brush fire in Hesperia near Silverwood Lake late Monday afternoon. The Hesperia Fire Incident was reported at about 4:44pm, on Monday, June 6, 2022, just south of Highway 173 near Silverwood Lake in the Los Flores...

paininthepass.info

Comments / 0

Related
vvng.com

Boy burned during house fire in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 8-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after he was burned during a house fire in Victorville. At approximately 6:30 pm, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, crews from the Victorville Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire were dispatched to a structure fire on Silica Drive in the South East portion of the city.
VICTORVILLE, CA
paininthepass.info

Work Truck Fire In The Cajon Pass Thursday Evening

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County firefighters work the scene of a work truck fire shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were getting calls of...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Susie Swanson Killed in Traffic Crash at San Bernardino Intersection [San Bernardino County, CA]

San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hesperia, CA
paininthepass.info

Brush Fire In Hesperia Caused By A Beekeeper’s Smoker, Fire Officials Say

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Fire crews knocked down a 95 acre brush fire Monday evening outside the Los Flores Ranch area in the city of Hesperia. San Bernardino County Fire and CAL Fire firefighters said that the fire started by a beekeeper smoker located south of Highway 173, near Silverwood Lake at 4:44pm June 6, 2022. The fire jumped the highway and pushed north with the help of the afternoon winds. One ranch was directly threatened by the flames, which included one home, trailers, barns and housed animals. Only one out-building was burned and there were no injures to firefighters, only one person was burned and was taken to a local trauma hospital in unknown condition or if it was the beekeeper, the department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
HESPERIA, CA
paininthepass.info

Pickup Pulling An SUV On A Trailer Lost Control Crashes Into Another Vehicle On Hwy 138

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pickup truck pulling a trailer that overturned while taking a sharp corner crashed into another vehicle on Highway 138 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:26pm Thursday June 9, 2022. The collision happened about a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway on the Hesperia side. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the accident. They located a older bluish Dodge Ram pulling a Ford Expedition on the trailer and a gray Dodge Ram pickup.
PHELAN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Joyce Ann Ellis Dies in Motorhome Collision on Interstate 15 [Barstow, CA]

76-Year-Old Woman Dead after Fatal Accident near Main Street. The incident happened around 11:02 p.m., near Main Street. According to reports, the driver of a pickup-truck lost control and struck an RV. In addition, the impact of the crash trapped six people inside the RV. Moreover, at least one of...
BARSTOW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Fire Burning#Cal Fire#Silverwood Lake#The Los Flores Ranch#Cal#Av
onscene.tv

Car Flies Off 710 Freeway, 1 Extricated With Major Injuries | East LA

05.07.2022 | 1:38 AM | EAST LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a TC with persons trapped on the I-710. First responders arrived on scene and located a vehicle that flew off the freeway, and up the right side embankment. It is unclear if there were one or two people in the vehicle, but at least one person was trapped. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to extricate the patient from the mangled car. Per CHP on scene, at least one was transported with major injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Southern California fire burns 90 acres

June 7 (UPI) -- San Bernardino firefighters were able to slow the forward progress of a wildfire that started Monday near Hesperia, Calif., after one person was injured and the blaze burned through about 90 acres of vegetation, officials said. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that burned through...
HESPERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
tittlepress.com

Southbound 15 Freeway to close all weekend near 91 Freeway in Corona – Daily Bulletin

Drivers may want to steer clear of the southbound 15 Freeway in the Corona-Norco area this weekend. In connection with the construction of a new connector ramp at the 15-and-91-freeways interchange in Corona, the Riverside County Transportation Commission plans to shut all lanes on the southbound 15, north of the 91, all weekend.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Salton Sea. Beach in Riverside County at 7:41 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological. It was 8.6 miles southwest of Salton Sea Beach on the Riverside and. Imperial county border and lies on the San Andreas Fault. The quake...
CBS LA

Over 200 bales of cardboard catch on fire in Fontana

San Bernardino County crews battled a blaze in Fontana after over 200 bales of cardboard caught on fire.According to San Bernardino County Fire, the fire broke out in a commercial building on the 13300 block of Napa Street and has burned anywhere between 200-300 bales of cardboard. Authorities said the building was a waste and recycling center. 
FONTANA, CA
teslarati.com

EV subscription company Autonomy expands to California’s High Desert region

Electric vehicle subscription company Autonomy, which made headlines in January for its expansive Tesla Model 3 rental fleet, announced today it has expanded its operations once again into the High Desert region of California. This includes the communities of Lancaster, Palmdale, Victorville, Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Phelan, and Barstow. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy