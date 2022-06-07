Fast-Moving Brush Fire Burning In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Fire crews knocked down a 95 acre brush fire Monday evening outside the Los Flores Ranch area in the city of Hesperia. San Bernardino County Fire and CAL Fire firefighters said that the fire started by a beekeeper smoker located south of Highway 173, near Silverwood Lake at 4:44pm June 6, 2022. The fire jumped the highway and pushed north with the help of the afternoon winds. One ranch was directly threatened by the flames, which included one home, trailers, barns and housed animals. Only one out-building was burned and there were no injures to firefighters, only one person was burned and was taken to a local trauma hospital in unknown condition or if it was the beekeeper, the department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO