ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

WLNS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA controversial West Michigan sheriff is at the...

www.wlns.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Report: Lansing HR Department needs reform

‘Block Party’: Movie based, filmed in GR premiers …. Jackson mayor ready to see new investment along MLK …. Timeline: What happened after the shooting of Patrick …. Restaurants add surcharges to combat rising costs …. How much are restaurant surcharges helping business? …. Manhunt underway in jailbreak love...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Family of slain Grand Rapids Black man react to charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A Grand Rapids police officer is in jail tonight after being charged with the second-degree murder of a Black man who was shot during a traffic stop in April. The announcement from Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker comes months after Michigan State Police launched an investigation into the shooting of […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Barry County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Barry County, MI
WLNS

Jackson mayor ready to see new investment along MLK Corridor

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Old paint is fading away on vacant storefront’s along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jackson. For neighbors like Larry Westbrook, it’s been a sight for sore eyes for far too long. “It’s kind of just more like ok that buildings been sitting here for years and we are just going to let […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Woman sentenced in Lansing arson killings

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct year of the incident, alongside correcting an error regarding Williams’ alleged involvement with the children’s uncle. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Abbiena Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people. Williams was arrested for setting […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Election Fraud#Politics Local#Election Local
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Man dies in Jackson Co. crash

SANDSTONE TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 74-year-old man is dead after being rear-ended in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash at around 10:24 a.m. on June 8. The initial investigation has found that traffic on I-94 was stopped due to an unrelated accident near Dearing Rd. A Ford Escape, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson man arrested for allegedly threatening school

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson County high school student who police say made threats of violence was arrested peacefully thanks to a school resource officer and his relationship with students. Back in December, a 20-year-old student was expelled from Napoleon Community Schools district after a domestic dispute. Nathan Mann is in jail after making […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

LPD needs help in two separate shooting cases & burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in solving two shooting cases, and is looking for one man who has a felony warrant for burglary in Lansing. CASE ONE:The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on a fight that lead to two unrelated people being shot. The […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson leaders team up to provide trauma support for youth

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Zoe Lyons believes that when kids are at their lowest that’s when you need to be there the most. “When we have that relationship and that trust things are going to be much better for the entire community,” said Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Jackson, Zoe Lyons. […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Plans in place to address the Cascades water lagoons high water levels

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—There’s a well of problems brewing beneath the Cascades lagoons in Jackson. It’s in this area where around 16 acres of water sits on the surface, but underneath high water levels are leading to damages to nearby homes of people like Elaine Wolf-Baker. “I have three sump pumps and I have ten helical […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Lawyer and Clients Seek $1 Billion from FBI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Emma Ann Miller and Ashleigh Weiszbrod said they have been repeatedly victimized. First, by sports doctor Larry Nassar. Then, the FBI dropped the ball by not quickly opening an investigation into Larry Nassar’s assaults. “I feel like I’ve experienced all of the trauma that I’ve tried to hide,” Emma Ann Miller […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

ELPD warns of imposter scammers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department has received multiple calls from citizens regarding a scam attempt. According to the ELPD, scammers are posing as ELPD personnel on the phone, stating that the victim owes the ELPD money for warrants or tickets. ELPD advises the public that they will never ask for […]
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy