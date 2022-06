Our heroes, divided. Maturin’s called away on a secret assignment to Spain, to pose as a local lord and try to figure out whether the tiki-taka enthusiasts will be joining the war on the side of France or what. Meanwhile, Aubrey’s on a mission to the Baltic Sea, sent there by Admiral Harte as punishment. Neither are doing all that well, especially Aubrey, whose failures in both protocol, timeliness, and competence (thanks in large part to his crap ship and his mostly useless crew) is starting to rub people on and off his ship the wrong way.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO