Families worry about anti-Semitic flyers

TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa are searching for a car linked to a shooting that they say left a teen injured Friday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near North 32nd Street and East Diana Street. There, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm who was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO