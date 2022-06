MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Samaritan Counseling cut the ribbon on a new center Friday morning, opening a new space for mental health help in the Fox Cities. Samaritan was able to unveil their new center in Menasha after a year of construction thanks to community support and a handful of big donations. This new facility at 1205 Province Terrace is twice as big as the previous one, with 14 counseling offices. Samaritan also debuted a new logo.

MENASHA, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO