Milwaukee firefighter evacuates Ukrainians

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County sheriff's deputy's traffic stop led to a drug arrest on Tuesday, June 7. A news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office says just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the deputy conducted the traffic stop for a traffic violation on northbound I-94. During the stop, the driver, identified by the Racine County Sheriff's Office as Ramone Locke of Milwaukee, provided conflicting information which raised the suspicions of the deputy, officials said. The deputy called for backup at that point.
Comments / 0