ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee firefighter evacuates Ukrainians

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA firefighter from our area decided he couldn't sit by...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ricardo Garcia wanted; Kenosha, Cudahy police seek tips

CUDAHY, Wis. - A man already sought by Kenosha police has struck again, officials say – this time in Cudahy, where he is known to have family connections. The man at the center of multiple investigations is 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia. Officials say on May 24, Garcia displayed a handgun...
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings on Friday, June 10. One person was killed, and two others were wounded. A suspect was arrested in connection to one of the three incidents. 41st and Lloyd. Around 1:20 a.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

45th and Locust shooting: Woman wounded, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, June 10 near 45th and Locust. It happened around 3:30 a.m. A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in connection to this incident.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty; burglary, arson of Menomonee Falls business

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Anthony Gilbertson guilty on Thursday, June 9 in connection with the burglary and arson of MAACO Collision Repair and Auto Painting in Menomonee Falls. It is a crime that happened in October 2019. Menomonee Falls police said firefighters responded early on Oct....
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha suspect tased, died; officers' audio released

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man died after being arrested by Waukesha police in September 2021. FOX6 News filed an open records request to get a clearer picture of what happened. There is not much to see because Waukesha police officers did not have body-worn cameras at the time. However, there is plenty to hear because officers had microphones that recorded what unfolded.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police Department Community Report; initiatives revealed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department wants your feedback. Officials released on Friday, June 10 the department's first Community Report that includes strategies, initiatives, and partnerships to help solve crime in the city. Milwaukee has been dealing with record years of homicides, shootings, increases in fully automatic firearms, reckless driving,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

House fire in Fox Point

FOX POINT, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday, June 9 responded to the scene of a house fire in Fox Point – about a mile south of Brown Deer on Regent Road. The call came in around 1:45 a.m. No additional details have been released – including the cause of...
FOX POINT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan drowning: Missing man's body discovered

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The body of a Sheboygan downing victim was discovered Friday, June 10. The victim, a 26-year-old man, had been reported missing on Memorial Day. Sheboygan police said they were notified of the discovered body around 12:30 p.m. Friday. According to the victim's family, he was last seen running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Volunteers#Ukraine
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semitruck fire on I-43 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A vehicle fire prompted a closure of Interstate 43 northbound starting at State Highway 32 in Ozaukee County on Thursday afternoon, June 9. Viewer video showed a semitruck completely engulfed in flames. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident itself took place on I-43...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: 1 seriously injured, 3 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Three teenagers were arrested Friday morning, June 10 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee. The pursuit ended in a crash. It began around 1:50 a.m. in area of 51st and Capitol after officers observed a vehicle speeding and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Armed person in crisis; Kenosha police make arrest near grade school

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police responded on Friday morning, June 10 to the area of Jefferson Elementary School for reports of an armed person in crisis. A large and rapid police response was initiated – and officials say the person was quickly located and taken into custody for mental health evaluation.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 18, was fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh Thursday night, June 9. Police said shots were fired shortly before 8 p.m. The man died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. This investigation is on going and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting: 1 injured, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from road rage near 44th and Lisbon around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The victim was in a vehicle when the suspect in the other vehicle fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman arrived at the hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin firefighters rescue 5 ducklings from sewer

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin Fire & Rescue lived up to its name on Friday morning, June 10 – after rescuing some ducklings from a sewer. Neighbors noticed a nervous mother duck circling the sewer at the end of a cul-de-sac. It turns out, five ducklings had fallen into the sewer – and were quacking away.
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine traffic stop, drug arrest on I-94; cocaine valued at $110K

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County sheriff's deputy's traffic stop led to a drug arrest on Tuesday, June 7. A news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office says just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the deputy conducted the traffic stop for a traffic violation on northbound I-94. During the stop, the driver, identified by the Racine County Sheriff's Office as Ramone Locke of Milwaukee, provided conflicting information which raised the suspicions of the deputy, officials said. The deputy called for backup at that point.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County police pursuit; 2 in custody, 1 vehicle stolen

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday, June 9 following a police pursuit in Walworth County. It began around 5:20 a.m. following the report of a vehicle wanted in a series of burglaries. During the pursuit, the suspects abandoned their vehicle and stole another vehicle from a landscape company.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon crash, 2 cars involved, man in handcuffs

MEQUON, Wis. - Police were on the scene of a crash in Mequon Wednesday night, June 8 at Port Washington Road and Highland. The crash involved two cars. Police say a maroon vehicle struck and sheared off the temporary pole used to support the overhead traffic signals on the southwest corner of the intersection, causing the traffic signals to fall and hang precariously low over Port Washington Road.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dump truck rollover crash: Kenosha police called to scene

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police were dispatched to a rollover crash of a dump truck at 60th Street and Green Bay Road on Friday, June 10. Surveillance video of the incident (above) was shared with FOX6 News by Petar Zekovic. The wreck forced emergency crews to shut down northbound traffic...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield homicide; Braeden Ward not guilty plea entered

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Braeden Ward entered a plea of not guilty on Friday, June 10 to a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of his wife. Prior to entering the plea, Ward on Friday waived his right to a preliminary hearing – and the court...
GREENFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy