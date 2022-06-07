City of Austin only able to open less than half of its pools

DEL VALLE, Texas - The Central Texas Transportation Consortium will be hosting a transportation hiring event at Del Valle High School next week. The event is set for Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Del Valle ISD, CapMetro, Austin ISD, Austin Community College, Circuit of the Americas, and others will be participating in the event and conducting interviews.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin area has been feeling the heat of triple digit temperatures for the past few days, and cooler weather is not yet in sight. A heat advisory has been issued, and the city wants to remind residents to stay cool and hydrated. Many Austin Public Library...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) completed the annual Click it or Ticket Initiative, which focused on drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt and unrestrained minors. The initiative took place from May 23-June 5. During the initiative, officers made proactive traffic stops focusing on safety and...
AUSTIN, Texas - U.S. Marshals have intensified their manhunt for Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong, with the federal agency upgrading the search to "major case" status and receiving dozens of tips as they near one month since the victim, top cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson, was killed. Marshals have so far...
AUSTIN, Texas - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded Travis County’s COVID-19 Community Level from low to medium on Thursday. New case totals reached the threshold necessary to trigger additional preventive measures. Upgraded Risk-Based Guidelines include masking in many circumstances. "We’re seeing steady increases in case...
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is expected to see triple digit temperatures this weekend, with highs up to 106. In response, the city of Austin will be operating cooling centers in many Austin Public Library locations and Austin Recreation and Senior centers during normal business hours. To help find a location,...
AUSTIN, Texas - The cause of a structure fire in East Austin is under investigation. Austin Fire Department officials say the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue. When crews arrived they found three sides of a home on fire. An RV in...
KYLE, Texas - Alliance Industrial Company, a privately held industrial development, will build the first-ever speculative project of 1 million square feet, or more, in the Texas Innovation Corridor with a new development in Kyle. The development will serve as a future home to new and expanding businesses within Hays...
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is now the first city in Texas to pass the CROWN Act to help eliminate hair discrimination across the country. The Austin City Council approved implementing the Austin CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair". The act means amending...
AUSTIN, Texas - Virgin Atlantic launched its non-stop flights from London to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). One of the first flights landed Wednesday afternoon and passengers on board say it was smooth, but their experience at the airport was far from it. Sitting alongside airport and city officials, Virgin Atlantic...
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin man has been sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for robbing Austin-area convenience stores while brandishing a firearm in 2021. David Olmos, 35, pled guilty in January to one count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death in north Austin Thursday afternoon. Police said a call came in at 2:08 p.m. of a possible dead person at a bus stop in the 12400 block of North Lamar. When officers arrived, they found a male...
LLANO, Texas - Llano Rock'n Riverfest is canceled for 2022. The event organizers say the decision to cancel came after Llano's Mayor Pro Tem and Director of Water & Wastewater Ops canceled the jet ski races due to "extreme drought conditions, low water levels in our river/reservoir and record heat."
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of East 2nd Street in downtown Austin. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible. According to police, a call came in about the shooting around 9:18...
HUTTO, Texas - A new industrial park is in the works in Hutto. The city announced Wednesday that Titan Development has purchased 188 acres of land to build the Hutto Mega TechCenter near SH 130 and just south of Highway 79. The master site plan for this industrial park, zoned...
LULING, Texas - Luling is set to be home to the largest Buc-ee's ever built. The company has confirmed plans to replace its existing travel center with a brand-new store to be built right next door. Construction is tentatively slated to begin in fall 2022. The new Buc-ee's at 10070...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Payton Jacobson. Jacobson is being considered a possible runaway. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, navy and pink pants, and carrying a red backpack on March 19, 2021, in the 7700 block of O'Conner Drive in Round Rock.
