VIDEO: Large waterspout forms near Florida naval base
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida continues to see stormy weather this summer.
The latest weather incident happened in northern Florida where a waterspout formed near the Pensacola Naval Air Station Monday.
Video from Jason Bowen and Sandy Mahn Watley via Storyful showed the waterspout pass near the naval base.
The National Weather Service said the waterspout formed from a lone rain shower that came ashore Monday morning.
