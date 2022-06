Apple revealed the new M2 MacBook Air during WWDC 2022, and the long-rumored machine was slightly different from what rumors predicted. Here's what they got right and wrong. When the M1 MacBook Air launched in 2020, Apple didn't change the exterior design from the Intel model in any way. Since that release, rumors have poured in from the usual suspects stating Apple was working on a redesigned model for the M2 launch.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 HOURS AGO