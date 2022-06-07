ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Seeking solutions for youth violence in Downtown St. Louis

By Elliott Davis
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxu4z_0g2aqval00

ST. LOUIS – Two teen girls are in the hospital after being shot in Downtown St. Louis over the weekend. Community and government leaders say the city hasn’t done enough about the youth violence downtown and elsewhere, including the cause of the trouble and the solutions.

Mike McMillan, head of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, attempted to put the weekend’s troubles into perspective.

“We just had graduation season, so the huge majority of our people are graduating from high school, going on to some level of career or technical college or university,” he said. “So, you’re dealing with a small group of people that’s causing a huge amount of issues and problems.”

Electric scooters banned in Downtown St. Louis after weekend violence

McMillan admits much more needs to be done to reach the troubled youngsters.

The Urban League has part of the Cure Violence contract. Workers go into troubled areas and seek out people with mental health problems, joblessness, and other issues to steer them away from crime. McMillan admits they’re up against a lot.

“Of course, we all know poverty and lack of opportunity and jobs,” he said. “And then the culture, sadly, the time that we are living in, that has been celebrating violence just adds to it.”

St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley says the city dropped the ball on the issue of youth violence. He says there are not enough activities for kids to do like keeping recreation centers open later.

Bosley once called for sending in the National Guard to patrol troubled neighborhoods to tamp down violence.

“At the time where I called for the National Guard, it would have been a good preventative measure at that time because it was a turning point,” he said. “Right now, things have already turned. “

Bosley says kids need more activities to keep them occupied.

“If we get these kids early and we get them something to do, we put them inside the rec centers and we put money inside and teach them something, then you get a chance to tell them something,” he said. “You can’t tell them nothing right now because they don’t know you, they don’t want to talk to us.”

Dr. Kendra Holmes believes the COVID pandemic is one of the reasons for crime and violence among youth, even though there was crime before the pandemic hit.

“There were certain children that were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and those are minority children, underserved children, and many of those children lost loved ones in their families, oftentimes a parent or a grandparent,” she said. “A lot are dealing with posttraumatic stress disorder as a result of seeing the deaths as the toll of the pandemic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX2Now

12-hour shifts begin for St. Louis officers this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Starting this weekend, officers within the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will work longer shifts. Officers who work on weekends will be scheduled for mandatory 12-hour shifts. Retiring St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden announced the new policy last month. The change will impact officers who...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cure Violence#Downtown St Louis#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Six Flags St. Louis launches new annual pass program

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags has launched a new annual pass program, replacing the season pass program offered in St. Louis and other U.S. locations for several years. For the first time ever, guests now have the opportunity to purchase a pass that allows them to visit specific Six Flags parks anytime they are open within 12 months after purchase. The annual pass replaces the traditional season pass, which gave pass-holders access to the park for the duration of a specific season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Deer crashes through two windows of Downtown St. Louis bank

ST. LOUIS – A deer crashed through two windows of a Downtown St. Louis bank Thursday morning. This happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Market. The deer was lying on the ground Downtown, got up, started running around, and then ran through a window of the UMB Bank. The deer […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy