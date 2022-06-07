Improperly discarded smoking materials may have caused fatal Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a house fire in Burlington, officials say.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to the fire on Hood Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday and found heavy fire throughout the house. A victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another person who had gone into the house to find the first victim was badly burnt and taken to the hospital. They’re in critical condition.

The fire was under control within twenty minutes. The house is considered a total loss due to the intensity of the fire. Investigators believe improperly discarded smoking materials caused the fire.

The Burlington Fire Department was assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, and the American Red Cross. The Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Police Department Investigators are also being assisted by the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office due to the fire involving a fatality.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.