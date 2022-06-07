ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Improperly discarded smoking materials may have caused fatal Burlington house fire

By Emily Mikkelsen, Dolan Reynolds, Lauren Crawford
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpR9r_0g2aqYUA00

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a house fire in Burlington, officials say.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to the fire on Hood Street around 8:50 p.m. Monday and found heavy fire throughout the house. A victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Another person who had gone into the house to find the first victim was badly burnt and taken to the hospital. They’re in critical condition.

The fire was under control within twenty minutes. The house is considered a total loss due to the intensity of the fire. Investigators believe improperly discarded smoking materials caused the fire.

The Burlington Fire Department was assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, and the American Red Cross. The Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Police Department Investigators are also being assisted by the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office due to the fire involving a fatality.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Burlington Fire Department installing smoke alarms

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department will be canvassing the neighborhood around Hood Street for smoke alarms on Thursday. The canvassing comes a few days after Monday’s deadly fire on Hood Street that killed one person and hospitalized another. On Thursday, firefighters will be checking, installing and/or replacing smoke alarms as needed in […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Accidents
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
City
Burlington, NC
fox46.com

Two firefighters injured during Gastonia scrapyard fire

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital after battling a massive fire at a scrapyard in Gastonia. The fire started around noon on Wednesday and 40 firefighters responded to the call. Pictures from the Gastonia Fire Department show the damage at Carolina Metals Group.
GASTONIA, NC
alamancenews.com

One dead, another hospitalized after house fire in Burlington Monday night

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a house fire that broke out in Burlington on Monday evening. According to the city’s fire department, this conflagration at 412 Hood Street had already consumed most of the dwelling by the time firefighters arrived on the scene – “just over two minutes” after they had been dispatched at about 8:50 p.m.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Cleanup underway after chemical spill in Greensboro creek

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro Stormwater officials said cleanup is underway Friday after a cleaning solution spilled into a Greensboro creek.  “It smelled really strong like chemicals,” said Samuel Cruz, who saw the murky water in the park Thursday evening. “It was concerning the moment I saw it.”  He snapped a photo of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlington House#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Fatality#Accident#Alamance County Ems#Piedmont Natural Gas#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Chemical spill in Lindley Park creek in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a chemical spill into a creek in the Lindley Park Neighborhood on Thursday night. Residents of the area began reporting on Thursday that the creek smelled like chemicals and noticed that the creek had a milky white appearance. Lindley Park Neighborhood released the following statement on the spill: “PSA: […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
FOX8 News

US-421 crash shuts down fast lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on US-421 has shut down the left lane in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 233 near South Main Street and East Salem Avenue. The closure began at 1:26 p.m. and NCDOT currently expects it to last until around […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Worker killed in industrial accident in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have confirmed that one person was killed while on the job at a local industrial facility on Thursday. Reaver Boone Vaughn, 61, died at the Granges location on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Police arrived at the facility just before 3:30 a.m. The federal Occupational...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Routine financial audit uncovers thousands in discrepancies at Winston-Salem church, former employee charged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with theft after a year and a half long investigation. According to Winston-Salem police, they began an investigation in January of 2021 at the request of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte and members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFXR

11-year-old boy dies after being found in the Dan River

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday afternoon, first responders from across Danville teamed up to search the Dan River for an 11-year-old boy, but that boy ended up dying after crews pulled him from the water. The Danville Fire Department says units were dispatched for a water rescue at 1131 N Riverwalk Trail shortly before […]
DANVILLE, VA
WRAL

NC neighbor tries to save family from burning home

"I ran up to the door and started banging on the door saying your house is on fire and your house is on fire," Christopher Griffin said. He told WXII 12 News that he and his roommate originally had plans to go out for dinner in Greensboro that night, but decided to stay in last minute.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed in Salisbury this week as the result of an accidental shooting. Police in Salisbury have now identified the victim as Sebastian Tayez Johnson. Investigators say Johnson accidentally shot himself in the head at a location in the 100 block of Clancy...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy