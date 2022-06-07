ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Revamp of Huntersville’s Birkdale Village taking shape

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cImM_0g2aqUxG00
Birkdale Village renovation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The first pieces of a $20 million renovation of Birkdale Village are falling into place.

Cincinnati-based North American Properties gave an update this week on the revamp of that of that 250,000-square-foot retail center.

The goal is to activate the heart of Birkdale’s retail district in order to better engage those who shop, dine and participate in community events there, says Nick Lombardo, development director for NAP.

[ ALSO READ: Girl Tribe founders debut ‘Instagrammable’ concept at Birkdale Village ]

The company has teamed up with Nuveen Real Estate on the project.

“This area needed to be activated and provide a better community space and gathering area,” Lombardo says.

A 6,000-square-foot plaza will serve as a central focal point for the property. There will be a covered stage — built around two existing trees in the village’s green space — with a 16-by-20-foot LED screen to show movies or sporting events, such as Carolina Panthers football games. The area will be large enough for an ice-skating rink in the winter as well.

Lombardo talked with CBJ recently about efforts to refresh the tenant mix and what else visitors can expect at the center. Read the full story here.

(WATCH BELOW: Changes in store for Birkdale Village under new ownership)

Changes in store for Birkdale Village under new ownership

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

2022 Juneteenth celebrations in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery, will be celebrated across the country on June 19. Here’s a list of celebrations and events happening in the Charlotte area:. The 25th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas kicks off June 16 in Plaza Midwood at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

History Corner: Alexander Farm

June 9. By Dan Morrill. J. Wilson Alexander belonged to a family who had farmed in North Mecklenburg since the American Revolutionary War. In addition to being a highly successful cotton farmer, Alexander was a community leader in the Cornelius area and beyond. J. Wilson Alexander was a member of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill mayor weighs in on Panthers facility site

Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday. Peach farmers working to keep up with rising costs. Updated:...
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntersville, NC
Huntersville, NC
Business
Huntersville, NC
Government
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville joins other Lake Norman towns with social district

MOORESVILLE – A follow-up vote pertaining to a proposed social district in Mooresville’s bustling downtown retail, dining and commercial area at the Monday town board meeting. The area is bounded roughly by Iredell Avenue to the north, McLelland Avenue to the south, Church Street to the east and Broad Street to the west.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New buildings, atmosphere taking shape in Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE – Among the sound of hammers, sanders, saws and ambient music, a vision of Birkdale Village as a modern social gathering spot is starting to take shape. As the summer progresses, sections of Birkdale Commons Parkway, at the center of the development, will reopen in stages with new businesses, new amenities and new events to draw in crowds from across the Lake Norman area.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro tenants threatened with eviction, despite paying rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a mix-up that could’ve cost a Triad college student thousands of dollars or possibly led to her being kicked out on the street.  UNC Greensboro students Jasmine Ellis and Graci Gibbs moved into The Letterman Apartments in January. The apartment complex was formerly called Block 43, located off Merritt Drive and Spring Garden Street in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North American Properties#Instagrammable#Nuveen Real Estate#Carolina Panthers#Cox Media Group
WBTV

Large fire rips through northwest Mecklenburg County home

Median monthly rent surpasses $2K in the U.S. for the first time, study finds. The median monthly rent in Charlotte is now just over $1,800 a month as of May. N.C. trooper rams speeding driver’s car during west Mecklenburg Co. chase. Updated: 6 hours ago. Neither driver was injured...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Eat Black Charlotte: Bryant Seafood Market

CHARLOTTE. N.C.– Eat Black Charlotte is a campaign that highlights black-owned restaurants in Charlotte. One of the restaurants participating in the event this year is Bryant Seafood Market. The family-run business specializes in fresh-caught fish. They serve everything from Red Snapper to Flounder and all the sides. The restaurant takes online orders or you can place an order at the counter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Kannapolis: Why residents have stayed for decades

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While most of downtown Kannapolis is new, there are some local places in town that people have been going to for years. When asked, most people said they’ve stayed in Kannapolis, not because of the companies that are there, but the people.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Tony’s Ice Cream a Gastonia staple for over 100 years

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just looking at Tony’s Ice Cream parlor on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia, you know it’s something special to the community. People have been lining up at the counter for their favorite flavors since1915. “We try to do what we can as a good neighbor in Gaston County,” said […]
GASTONIA, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

North to South, the Best Ice Cream in Charlotte

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. It’s going to be a toasty summer, and what better way to cool down than with an icy treat?. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream spots in Charlotte (and beyond!) for all the deliciousness you can handle, sorted by neighborhood for your convenience.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy