Revamp of Huntersville’s Birkdale Village taking shape

Birkdale Village renovation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The first pieces of a $20 million renovation of Birkdale Village are falling into place.

Cincinnati-based North American Properties gave an update this week on the revamp of that of that 250,000-square-foot retail center.

The goal is to activate the heart of Birkdale’s retail district in order to better engage those who shop, dine and participate in community events there, says Nick Lombardo, development director for NAP.

The company has teamed up with Nuveen Real Estate on the project.

“This area needed to be activated and provide a better community space and gathering area,” Lombardo says.

A 6,000-square-foot plaza will serve as a central focal point for the property. There will be a covered stage — built around two existing trees in the village’s green space — with a 16-by-20-foot LED screen to show movies or sporting events, such as Carolina Panthers football games. The area will be large enough for an ice-skating rink in the winter as well.

