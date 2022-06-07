ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Fate of abortion in Kansas on ballot as anti-abortion rally kicks off two-month fight

By Matthew Kelly
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUgOw_0g2aq66J00

Anti-abortion advocates rallied in Wichita on Monday night in favor of a constitutional amendment that would undo the right to an abortion in the Kansas Constitution.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft opinion last month. That means Kansas’ Aug. 2 vote will likely be the first statewide abortion referendum after the federal right to an abortion is struck down.

The proposed amendment, called Value Them Both, would override a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling by allowing lawmakers to impose unlimited restrictions on abortion access.

Monday’s rally at Central Christian Church was headlined by Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC), and Mercedes Schlapp, former White House director of strategic communications under President Trump.

Mercedes Schlapp energized the crowd of several hundred by likening the abortion fight to “spiritual warfare.”

“The left has declared a war on women and on motherhood and on unborn babies, and so it is our job to take that back — to protect womanhood, to protect motherhood and to protect the unborn babies,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytES0_0g2aq66J00
A Vote Yes on August 2 sign on N. Maize Rd. (June 6, 2022) Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle

A spokesperson for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, an abortion rights group organizing in opposition to the proposed amendment, said the August vote is about preserving access to care in the face of government interference.

“This amendment gives politicians the power to pass any law they want regarding abortion, including a total ban,” Ashley All said in a phone interview earlier in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yG0Cx_0g2aq66J00
A Vote No on August 2 bumper sticker on a car in Old Town. (June 6, 2022) Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle

“The leaked decision and the real chance that Roe will be overturned this month very much increases the urgency and the importance of this election.”

At the anti-abortion rally, Matt Schlapp characterized the 2019 decision as judicial overreach.

“How do they find words in the Kansas Constitution that just aren’t there? We know that they’re changing the meaning of everything but you can’t find words that literally aren’t there,” he said.

Neal Allen, chair of political science at Wichita State contacted earlier in the day, called the proposed amendment a “strong favorite” to pass in August.

“Value Them Both failing wouldn’t be the most surprising result in American politics in the last 10 years, but it would certainly be up there,” Allen said.

“I think the pro-choice side is stronger in Kansas now than they’ve been in two decades or more, but it’s still a real uphill climb for the no side.”

Wichita is home to Trust Women, one of three clinics that provides abortions in Kansas. A spokesperson for the clinic said most of its patients have been from out of state since Texas banned abortion after six weeks last year.

Last month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the nation’s strictest abortion ban into law, effectively ending availability of the procedure and further straining abortion providers in Kansas.

“The most important thing to understand about abortion care in Kansas is that it is already highly regulated and also adheres to lots of best practices and professional oversight from different medical organizations, so it is not the case that there is just no regulation of abortion here in Kansas,” Trust Women spokesperson Zack Gingrich-Gaylord said.

Currently, abortions are prohibited in Kansas after 22 weeks, except when carrying the pregnancy to term could put the mother’s life at risk or cause severe health problems.

Comments / 7

Shannon Roberts
3d ago

If a woman wants to have an abortion that is her right. She is free to go somewhere else and get it. The doctor on the other hand took an oath to do no harm. Democrats are hypocrites they will say ( my body my choice ) yet force mask mandates & vaccine on people. These same people will murder a baby yet cry over a convicted criminal being excuted. They will murder an unborn child saying it is just a group of cells yet want someone locked up because they called a group of cells by the wrong sex, gender, or name. So if a group of cells needs an abortion, then go to another state. And stay there for all we care. You think your voice should be heard but when we protect the rights of ones who can not communicate their rights, you say they should be ignored.

Reply(1)
5
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas lawmaker reuse $150B in COVID funds to harden schools

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas lawmaker wants to redirect $150 billion dollars in COVID relief dollars to harden schools, increase security measures and pay for armed resource officers. On Thursday, June 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., and U.S. Congressman Mike Garcia (CA-25) introduced the Safe Schools Act legislation that would allow COVID dollars to be […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Texas State
Wichita, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Society
State
Oklahoma State
tonyskansascity.com

Survey Seyz Kansas Schools Rank Racist

For whatever reason (hint: clicks) a financial website is calling out Sunflower State schools for racism. Here's their argument that's almost as upsetting as checking a credit score online . . . Decades after the landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education, WalletHub.com says while no one can be...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mercedes Schlapp
Person
Matt Schlapp
Person
Kevin Stitt
WIBW

Kansas among half of states best for racial equality in civic engagement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been ranked among the top half of states which are best for racial equality in civic engagement. With the 2022 midterm elections edging closer, WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Best States for Racial Equality in Civic Engagement, and Kansas ranks among the top half of states.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

WELCOME TO KANSAS: WE'LL BRING THE KID OUT IN YOU!!!

But a bit of satire is required amid a truly tragic situation wherein medical autonomy and human decency don't seem to be able to coexist . . . Check-it . . . "Recent abortion bans in Texas and Oklahoma are forcing many patients in the region to travel to Kansas."
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion In Kansas#The Kansas Constitution#The U S Supreme Court#Kansas Supreme Court#Central Christian Church#White House#The Wichita Eagle A
Wichita Eagle

Kansas lawmakers subvert the will of the people in favor of the fossil fuel industry

If our nation’s accelerating slide toward autocracy isn’t reversed soon, we can wave goodbye to federal action on climate. The fossil fuel industries could run wild. The United States could keep dumping billions of tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year, and other nations would have an excuse not to rein in their own emissions.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,706 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday June 1, to Wednesday June 8, for a total of 793,833 cases. The state reported 3 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,946. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
KANSAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Alyson Acklin Leaving KAKE: Where Is the Kansas News Anchor Going?

Wichita, Kansas, residents have started their mornings with Alyson Acklin on Good Morning Kansas and Good Morning KAKEland. But that’s soon coming to an end in June 2022. Alyson Acklin announced she is leaving KAKE and Kansas. Her followers and viewers naturally want to know where she is going next. Some saw this coming as the news anchor and her husband shared some personal news as well. That left many to wonder who Alyson Acklin’s husband is. Here’s what she said about leaving KAKE.
WICHITA, KS
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
306
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy