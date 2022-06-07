Police investigate report of man jumping from car on I-680

Youngstown Police were called to Benwood Avenue in the city around 6:11 p.m. Thursday after a homeowner stated his stepson had beaten him with a flag pole. The homeowner told police he came home Wednesday, June 8, to find his stepson - 42-year-old Daren Stevenson - staying at his house without his permission. According to the homeowner, Stevenson allegedly began hitting him with a flag pole. The homeowner explained he wanted to file a police report as he had been at the hospital from the injuries he had received.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO