ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police investigate report of man jumping from car on I-680

By Zach Mosca
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA section of I-680 Southbound was closed late Monday after reports that a man jumped...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Child struck by car in Warren

Police are investigating after a child was struck by a car in Warren Thursday evening. Dispatchers tell 21 News that an ambulance was called to East Avenue SE near Route 422 at around 6 p.m. The child was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. 21 News is working to learn more...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Canfield man nearly run over trying to stop his car from being stolen

A police report details the harrowing encounter between a Canfield man and the suspect accused of stealing his car from a gas station in Struthers. According to the Struthers police report, the 59-year-old victim left his Dodge Avenger running as he began to walk inside the Sami Quick Stop at the corner of Youngstown-Poland Road and Midlothian Boulevard Thursday morning.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man arrested for allegedly beating stepfather with flag pole

Youngstown Police were called to Benwood Avenue in the city around 6:11 p.m. Thursday after a homeowner stated his stepson had beaten him with a flag pole. The homeowner told police he came home Wednesday, June 8, to find his stepson - 42-year-old Daren Stevenson - staying at his house without his permission. According to the homeowner, Stevenson allegedly began hitting him with a flag pole. The homeowner explained he wanted to file a police report as he had been at the hospital from the injuries he had received.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers carjacking suspect arrested after police standoff

A suspect in an alleged carjacking in Struthers has been arrested following a police standoff in Youngstown. Authorities say the suspect drove to the 3300 block of Sheridan Avenue in Youngstown and barricaded himself inside a home Thursday morning. Police say they forced their way into the home and the...
STRUTHERS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Market Street#Emergency Call#I 680 Southbound
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies body found near state line in Shenango Township

The Mercer County Coroner has identified a body found last month in Shenango Township as that of 32-year-old Ashley Rock of Cleveland. Coroner John Libonati tells 21 News that the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, but said it appears that Rock died elsewhere and her body was left at the scene.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Identify Man Involved In Rt. 8 Bicycle Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a bicycle Tuesday morning in Butler Township. It happened around 5:25 a.m. on Route 8 North near the Wonder Wash. Butler Township Police say 58-year-old Patrick Frank of Butler was riding an electronic bicycle in the southbound lane when he was hit by a truck driven by 32-year-old Luke Deangelis of Boyers.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Man dies after shooting on Youngstown's East Side

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Youngstown’s East Side. Officers were dispatched to the area of Kirkwood Avenue and Byron Street Thursday evening to investigate a report of gunfire and a man with a gun. Police were flagged down by a neighbor on Byron Street...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

PSP: Missing Harborcreek teen found safe

Update: The missing juvenile has been found and is safe, the Pennsylvania State Police announced on June 10.(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Erie are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway. State Police reported Thursday that they are searching for Vanessa Peterson, 15, from Harborcreek. She was last seen on […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police make arrest in shooting at Cambod-Ican Kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 27-year-old Christopher Young has been arrested. Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. RELATED: South Side restaurant employee in critical condition after being struck by stray bulletEarly on  Saturday morning, employees of Cambod-ican Kitchen were cleaning up when bullets began to fly, destroying their windows, and then striking an employee, sending them to the hospital. "Within 10 minutes we hear "boom boom boom boom." We start hearing some bullets," said Daniel McSwiggen, an owner of the restaurant. The same employee who called the police was also shot. We will have more details as this story develops.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy