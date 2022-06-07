ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurelhurst Homeowners Attempted to Deter Park Camping With Large Planters, Without Necessary Permits

By Sophie Peel
Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, a group of people in the Laurelhurst neighborhood installed over two dozen planter boxes along a street adjacent to Laurelhurst Park in an effort to deter unhoused campers from moving their tents back in. For over a year, some residents of the neighborhood in Northeast and Southeast...

Julie Li
3d ago

Absolutely proud to hear this. I don’t think that the homeless are getting permits. I think that the homeowner should be “permitted quote to protect their neighborhood in their values

B i l l
3d ago

People are spending their own money instead of Portland spending their $235 million Annual Budget on the homeless. There is an election coming up.

PETER GARCIA
3d ago

Good luck Homeowners...Us Real Portlanders are Standing behind you 100percent....Do whatever it takes to rid these Criminals living on your streets....

