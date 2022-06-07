ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hundreds rally for gun reform at U.S. Capitol

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22X4zs_0g2anORP00

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Over 150 people rallied for gun reform at the United States Capitol on Monday, June 6.

The rally was the first of many planned events that Students Demand Action and other groups fighting for gun reform are hosting leading up to the March for Our Lives event planned for Saturday, June 11. The rally was planned around members of Congress returning to work. “Don’t look away,” was chanted by the group multiple times during the event.

Prosecutors charge five Proud Boys defendants with seditious conspiracy

Jeannie She, one of the event emcee’s, said, “The action we’re calling for should have happened yesterday. It should have happened last week. It should have happened last year.” She started fighting for gun reform after her father survived a mass shooting in Virginia Beach in May of 2019.

While She’s father survived, she said her family is forced to relive that day time and time again as shooting after shooting happens. Her family is not alone, and even those without a personal connection like hers have been deeply devastated by gun violence.

Avery Hamill, who just graduated high school and is headed to college in the fall, said, “We are an entire country of students scared for our lives, scared that we’re going to be the next mass shooting.” Hamill was the last person to take the podium at the rally.

“Even the day before graduation, it was on my mind,” Hamill explained. “Walking into graduation, where is the exit? Where can I barricade myself and how can I get my family out?” For Hamill, standing up and demanding action alongside hundreds of others gives him hope that the next generation won’t have to ask those questions at their graduation.

The group hopes that lawmakers see and hear them and take action. “We’re not going away. We were not away before this, and we’re not going away after this,” Hamill said. “We’re demanding today, like we do every single day, that our lawmakers finally stand up and make us safe.”

There is a walkout planned for Tuesday, June 7, at noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Cheney: Trump ‘summoned mob, lit the flame’ of Jan. 6

The comments came minutes into the panel's first public hearing as it unveiled findings from its nearly yearlong investigation. The committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews and obtained upwards of 125,000 documents as part of its probe into the Capitol riot.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Protest#Students Demand Action#Happeningnow
WDVM 25

Welfare check deaths now called a ‘suicide pact’

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Yesterday, three people were found dead in a Fairfax apartment after a welfare check. According to the news release, police are now calling this a double murder-suicide. Police said when they got to the building, a roommate inside the apartment let them in, unaware of what happened inside. When police tried […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WDVM 25

Crash turns deadly as car drives wrong way

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A deadly two-car crash happened early Wednesday in Prince George’s County and is under investigation. According to the news release, Maryland State Police (MSP) got a call to northbound I-495 at Central Ave. According to the initial investigation Donisha Alexus Leatherwood, 30-years-old, of Hyattsville, was driving a Lincoln Navigator. […]
WDVM 25

Concern for missing 11-year-old

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An 11-year-old girl from Burtonsville, Monroe While Villatoro has gone missing and the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigation Division (SVID), is looking for help. Monroe was last seen on Wednesday, at around 8:50 a.m. on Castle Terrace, according to the news release. She is around 5-feet,6-inches and […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WDVM 25

One dead after driver fled traffic stop

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Police said that one person is dead after an individual fled a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Police said that the driver fled the attempted traffic stop around 6:30 a.m. before crashing into an uninvolved car around White House Road and Pookey Way. The driver of that second car died […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WDVM 25

GOV. JUSTICE: Special session for gas tax holiday is ‘waste of time’ and will ‘only cost taxpayers money’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A proposed gas tax holiday will not be providing much-needed relief to the pockets of Mountain State residents. The state’s average price per gallon reached $4.74 on Tuesday, just 18¢ below the national average. In a press conference Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will not call a special […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

MPD seeks tips in Georgetown attempted kidnapping

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are still searching for an alleged attempted kidnapper, who they say tried to grab a minor in Georgetown on Tuesday. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man in his 20s, described as wearing a white tank top and dark shorts with a black satchel, grabbed the victim just after 2:30 p.m. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

17-year-old opens fashion boutique in MoCo

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Northwest High School Junior, Juliana Neumann hopes to go to New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, but in the meantime this 17-year-old got a head start in her career and opened her own boutique called Bon Juju. “My nickname my whole life has been “Juju” that’s what most of my […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy