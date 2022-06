Gilbert, MN- Not a report but a fun family event for the weekend. The Upper Midwest Trials Association National Mototrials competition will run Saturday and Sunday at the OHV park. This is only the second time national-level moto trials have been held on the Iron Range! The competition works a little bit like golf. Competitors will take on 12 sections of track. Once a rider enters the section they cannot put their foot down because each time they do it’s a point. Then, just like golf, the rider with the fewest points is the winner. The event is free.

