2 murder trials on the docket set to begin

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — It looks like a very busy week or weeks ahead for attorneys and jurors, even with one of the three murder trials that were set for this week now off the docket.

But still, on the online court site docket are trials for Justin Love and Martez Vrana.

Love is being retried after his original conviction was overturned in the shooting death of Domanic Thrasher in 2015. Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday, June 7, in 30th District Court. Love’s attorneys have elected to have the jury set his punishment if found guilty.

His attorneys had attempted to get the trial moved out of Wichita County on grounds Love could not receive a fair trial because of the extensive coverage of the case. That motion was denied.

Love received a 50-year sentence in his first trial in 2018.

Two other defendants were charged with murder. One was found guilty and sentenced to 60 years and the third got a plea bargain for manslaughter.

And a jury for another murder case is also set to be convened this week.

Martez Vrana is one of four defendants charged with the 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Jason Baum in an alleged robbery attempt on Meadow Lake.

His trial is in 78th District Court for capital murder and he also has elected to have the jury set punishment.

Police say they found evidence of narcotics trafficking at the scene, with marijuana, currency, packaging materials, and scales.

There was yet another murder trial on this week’s dockets.

Rosendo Espino’s trial was canceled when the district attorney filed to dismiss the murder charge and try him only for aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Evan Aleman in a bar brawl.

