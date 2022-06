SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) -- Inside an East Bay warehouse to the beat of disco music, and the clank of a sewing machine, Gert McMullin is hard at work. She's sewing a fabric edge onto a brightly colored piece of fabric."I edge them, I grommet them," she explained as the fabric flew through her vintage machine.She is working on a panel, that will add another name and another story to a national treasure known as the AIDS Quilt. 3000 of these panels have already been set aside for a huge display this weekend in Golden Gate Park, the largest ever...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO