ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lake Louise Lodge, while providing the perfect backdrop for a rest and relaxation trip, serves as so much more. The lodge doubles as a hub for those who love Alaskan recreation. Naturally, the lodge’s activities center around its main feature, Lake Louise. The mountain backdrop surrounds the still, clear lake, mirroring the image of the sky, and gives a lifetime’s worth of jaw-dropping sights and adventures. Lake Louise is a rare place that must be experienced to be believed.

