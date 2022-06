COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says COVID cases are on the rise again. According to the department's most resent data, South Carolina is seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. In the last month, COVID cases increased by 31.7% and hospitalizations are up 53.3%, while vaccinations went down by 27.8%, according to DHEC.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO