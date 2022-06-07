Trucking industry faces driver shortage fueled by high gas prices

In a city where high-quality residential housing is in high demand, a new mixed-use community is coming to Pontiac, Michigan. From South Florida-based developer SK Investments Group, The Shores at Crystal Lake is a project with the potential to serve as a model for future development in Oakland County, Michigan. The planned 34-acre mixed-use project is situated on an undeveloped parcel of land on a peninsula extending out into Crystal Lake. When completed, The Shores will include more than 1,200 residential units of primarily multifamily residential complemented by a diverse mix of retail, dining, recreational and entertainment options.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO