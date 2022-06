MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Task Force One and several similar rescue teams across the country have come to Memphis for special training, including with man’s best friend. We're one of 28 states that are part of the national response system through FEMA. 18 of those teams, from California to New Jersey, are in the bluff city for the training at the USAR Warehouse.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO