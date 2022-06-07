NYC Office of Emergency Management launches weather awareness campaign

The NYC Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is launching a campaign called “Know Your Zone,” aimed to provide New Yorkers vital information of what to do in case of emergency weather conditions.

This campaign is something that OEM began to expand on after Superstorm Sandy touched down in New York in 2012.

New York City has six hurricane zones, double the amount of hurricane zones that existed prior to the storm. The OEM also says that the city has placed Hesco barriers along coastal regions, as well as Tiger Dams and flood panels in case of flash flooding.

OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol says that the surge and impact of storms puts all neighborhoods at risk, regardless of how close you live to the coast.

“Every year, we’re seeing record number of storms and record strength of storms,” said Iscol. “Hurricanes don’t wait, people should not wait to prepare for hurricanes or for emergencies.”