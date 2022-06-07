ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Say Found Child Reunited With Mother On Monday

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Editor's Note: Police say the child snuck out of the house and was safely...

www.news9.com

news9.com

2 Dead, 1 Injured After Altercation In Sequoyah County

A man and a woman are dead, and another man has been injured, following a shooting in Vian. Sequoyah County Deputies said two men began to shoot at one another around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. The Sheriff said there's been an ongoing feud between the people involved. The man who...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Search Ends For Suspect Who Ran From Police In Mayes County

A manhunt that began in Mayes County has ended in Missouri on Thursday night, police said. The search lasted two days. They say the search started around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon when troopers tried to pull over the man on I-44 near Claremore for driving a stolen car. The man...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Midwest City Police Attempting To Locate Person Of Interest

The Midwest City Police Department is looking to identify a person of interest in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 20 at Regional Park. Police would like to speak with the person identified in the video. Three arrests have already been made in connection with the incident. If...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
news9.com

Skiatook Daycare Worker Accused Of Molesting 5-Year-Old

Skiatook Police arrested a church daycare worker who's accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl. Police said the investigation would have taken much longer if it wasn't for the help of the victim. Skiatook Police said this little girl showed incredible strength and bravery, not only telling police exactly what...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

AC Units, Grill Fall Off Trailer During Police Chase; Officers Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who led officers on a chase Wednesday morning. Officers tried to stop the pickup around 4 o'clock near Pine and Sheridan. Police say a grill and several air-conditioner units fell off a trailer during the chase. They say the driver bailed out of the truck near 13th and New Haven and ran off.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Doctor's Offices Address Patient Security Concerns Following Mass Shooting

Some Tulsa area patients are expressing fears of going to doctor’s appointments after the mass shooting at the Saint Francis campus last week. Local health offices are reacting by putting emergency plans in place and offering telehealth appointment options for anyone with any anxiety. Within the past few weeks,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Kicking In Front Door Of Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police say a man currently on a suspended sentence for burglary, has been arrested again for a second count of burglary. According to police, Davyon Caddell and Tikia Young pried open the side door to a garage of a home near 51st and Sheridan on Tuesday afternoon. Police say...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Funeral Services To Take Place For Saint Francis Mass Shooting Victim

On Friday, another victim of the mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus will be laid to rest. The funeral service for William Love will be held on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Newspring Family Church. Love was with his wife, who was a patient, inside the Natalie Building...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 911 Dispatcher In Hit-And-Run Crash

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 911 dispatcher in a hit-and-run crash in late 2021. According to police, 28-year-old Codey Carrell t-boned a car near Admiral and Utica, in October of last year, killing Mary Byers. Police say Carrell ran away but eventually turned himself...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Dead Following Cyclist Crash In South OKC

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City Police got a call regarding an accident with injury in south Oklahoma City. The incident was reported near Southwest 66th and Walker. A man and a woman were riding a bicycle when they were hit by a car, police said. Both individuals were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Manhunt Underway Near Pryor For Man Considered Armed & Dangerous

Multiple agencies are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous in Mayes County. The suspect led authorities on a chase before abandoning his car and running into the woods, OHP said. Police are urging residents in Pryor to stay vigilant as the manhunt is underway for that...
PRYOR, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Patients Remember Immense Kindness Of Dr. Preston Phillips

The Tulsa community is remembering Dr. Preston Phillips after he was shot and killed last week in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus. Phillips was one of four people shot and killed last week during the Saint Francis shooting. His funeral service will be held at Boston Avenue...
TULSA, OK

