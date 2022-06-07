Tulsa Police Say Found Child Reunited With Mother On Monday

A man and a woman are dead, and another man has been injured, following a shooting in Vian. Sequoyah County Deputies said two men began to shoot at one another around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. The Sheriff said there's been an ongoing feud between the people involved. The man who...
A manhunt that began in Mayes County has ended in Missouri on Thursday night, police said. The search lasted two days. They say the search started around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon when troopers tried to pull over the man on I-44 near Claremore for driving a stolen car. The man...
The Midwest City Police Department is looking to identify a person of interest in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 20 at Regional Park. Police would like to speak with the person identified in the video. Three arrests have already been made in connection with the incident. If...
Skiatook Police arrested a church daycare worker who's accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl. Police said the investigation would have taken much longer if it wasn't for the help of the victim. Skiatook Police said this little girl showed incredible strength and bravery, not only telling police exactly what...
Tulsa Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who led officers on a chase Wednesday morning. Officers tried to stop the pickup around 4 o'clock near Pine and Sheridan. Police say a grill and several air-conditioner units fell off a trailer during the chase. They say the driver bailed out of the truck near 13th and New Haven and ran off.
Some Tulsa area patients are expressing fears of going to doctor’s appointments after the mass shooting at the Saint Francis campus last week. Local health offices are reacting by putting emergency plans in place and offering telehealth appointment options for anyone with any anxiety. Within the past few weeks,...
Tulsa Police say a man currently on a suspended sentence for burglary, has been arrested again for a second count of burglary. According to police, Davyon Caddell and Tikia Young pried open the side door to a garage of a home near 51st and Sheridan on Tuesday afternoon. Police say...
On Friday, another victim of the mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus will be laid to rest. The funeral service for William Love will be held on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Newspring Family Church. Love was with his wife, who was a patient, inside the Natalie Building...
A body was found washed up on the Oklahoma River near I-40 and Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, according to OKCFD. Police and medical examiners were on the scene investigating, OKCFD said. According to fire crews, somebody passing by the area saw the body and then called 911.
A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 911 dispatcher in a hit-and-run crash in late 2021. According to police, 28-year-old Codey Carrell t-boned a car near Admiral and Utica, in October of last year, killing Mary Byers. Police say Carrell ran away but eventually turned himself...
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City Police got a call regarding an accident with injury in south Oklahoma City. The incident was reported near Southwest 66th and Walker. A man and a woman were riding a bicycle when they were hit by a car, police said. Both individuals were...
Multiple agencies are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous in Mayes County. The suspect led authorities on a chase before abandoning his car and running into the woods, OHP said. Police are urging residents in Pryor to stay vigilant as the manhunt is underway for that...
The heat is on for the weekend and it's been bad news with several pools and splash pads closed in Tulsa. Parents are frustrated and want answers. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live with more.
Court documents show a man is now facing a first-degree manslaughter complaint in connection with a deadly crash between an SUV and an Embark city bus. This happened in September 2021 west of Downtown Oklahoma City at Reno and Klein. Investigators say Scott Chabino made an illegal right turn in...
The upcoming performance of "Oklahoma!" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center has been postponed following a deadly shooting on the Saint Francis campus in Tulsa last week. The Tulsa entertainment agency, Celebrity Attractions, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning. According to the agency, the decision was...
A Sand Springs business owner says someone broke into his car lot and drilled holes in a truck's gas tank to steal the gas. He says he's frustrated someone would do this and doesn't want it to happen to anyone else. Platinum Autio Center owner Doug Baldwin says when he got to work, he immediately knew something wasn't right.
Construction crews will be closing lanes on Memorial between 111th and 101st Street, starting Monday to expand medians in that area. Tulsa driver Sidney Daniels is already preparing to spend some extra time in her car next week. "It's going to take everyone a while to get used to it,"...
The Tulsa community is remembering Dr. Preston Phillips after he was shot and killed last week in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus. Phillips was one of four people shot and killed last week during the Saint Francis shooting. His funeral service will be held at Boston Avenue...
Thousands in Oklahoma remain in the dark as Friday morning showers and storms swept across the state. As of 11:50 a.m., Oklahoma Gas and Electric is reporting more than 800 customers (843) are without power in Oklahoma City. The company said Friday that the outages have been spread out around...
There's a sport that's been around for quite some time, but seems to be all the rage right now among older Americans. It's called Pickleball and for some, it is a pretty big dill. News On 6's LeAnne Taylor had the details on Tuesday on News On 6 at 9...
Comments / 0