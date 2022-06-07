Evacuations after a possible gas leak in Whanganui

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Fire crews are making progress Friday afternoon on a brush fire burning south of Brentwood in Eastern Contra Costa County on both sides of Vasco Road.The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the fire at around 1:19 p.m. Friday. The wildfire is burning near the intersection of Marsh Creek Road (CA-4) and Walnut Boulevard. The fire is burning on both sides of Vasco Road. Residents are being asked to avoid the area. Vasco Road is closed between Walnut Boulevard and Marsh Creek Road. Crews from Cal Fire, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Contra...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO