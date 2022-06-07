ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

FOR SALE: Historic Carnegie Library in Emporia up for grabs

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

EMPORIA ( KSNT ) – The City of Emporia is now accepting applications for interested buyers of a library whose roots are deeply embedded in the City’s history.

The Emporia Public Library, located at 118 E. 6th St., has been a part of the City since 1869 and is recognized as the oldest library in Kansas that has been in continuous operation according to the library’s website. While the library has expanded and is equipped nowadays with modern buildings, the original Carnegie Library still remains.

The City will be hosting open house tours of the library on June 7 at 10 a.m. and on June 9 at 2 p.m. for those interested in purchasing the structure. Applications from potential buyers are due by July 25, 2022 at noon to the City Manager’s Office.

To access the application form, click here. To learn more about the library and its history, click here.

