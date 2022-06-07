Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash on I-25 at Mesa Ridge

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash on northbound I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway late Monday, causing several injuries.

The crash closed all of northbound I-25 for several hours as crews work to treat the injured and clear the wreckage of 3 vehicles.

State Patrol says 4 people were taken to area hospitals, all in critical condition. Troopers are working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in this incident.

This is the second major crash of the day near the location. Earlier this afternoon, all of southbound I-25 was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash that started with a tractor-trailer and a pickup hauling a tiny home .

The Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction are in the process of major work in this area of the interstate as part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project.

