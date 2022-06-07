COVID-19: Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 698,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 5, bringing the total count to more than 83.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 33.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 21.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Columbus, GA-AL metro area consists of Muscogee County, Russell County, Harris County, and four other counties. As of June 5, there were 21,232.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Columbus residents, the 48th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,875.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Columbus metro area, Chattahoochee County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 5, there were 70,890.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Chattahoochee County, the most of any county in Columbus, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Russell County, there were 17,599.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Columbus.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Columbus metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.8% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 per 100,000 residents 19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,697 31,742.6 629 436.9 40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,536 28,280.0 521 535.1 23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 54,102 27,232.5 849 427.3 46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 38,099 26,218.2 515 354.4 15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 30,434 25,923.3 554 471.9 47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 46,751 25,879.0 636 352.1 12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 148,992 24,847.9 2,041 340.4 12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 49,418 23,706.6 509 244.2 12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,367,817 23,331.9 16,166 275.8 31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 52,632 22,932.9 1,198 522.0 10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,942 22,866.4 791 532.9 42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 88,053 22,809.5 1,181 305.9 17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 67,816 21,232.2 1,176 368.2 25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,322 19,142.7 184 229.9

