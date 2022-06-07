COVID-19: How Cases in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 698,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 5, bringing the total count to more than 83.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 33.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 21.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Corpus Christi, TX metro area consists of Nueces County and San Patricio County. As of June 5, there were 26,160.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Corpus Christi residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,875.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Corpus Christi metro area, Nueces County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 5, there were 27,907.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Nueces County, the most of any county in Corpus Christi, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In San Patricio County, there were 16,735.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Corpus Christi.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Corpus Christi metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Corpus Christi, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 per 100,000 residents 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 97,098 35,498.6 1,036 378.8 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 41,338 35,036.4 553 468.7 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 97,731 30,881.2 1,415 447.1 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 694,193 28,125.6 7,878 319.2 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 71,116 27,561.2 558 216.3 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 112,111 26,160.7 1,835 428.2 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 107,049 25,387.2 2,035 482.6 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 210,833 25,217.4 3,737 447.0 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,926 24,993.2 1,283 486.4 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 35,030 24,669.2 714 502.8 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 210,382 24,601.0 3,912 457.4 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 42,293 24,332.1 522 300.3 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 65,290 24,329.2 968 360.7 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,778,679 24,296.7 18,786 256.6 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,626,360 23,624.7 15,988 232.2 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,672 23,460.1 704 438.4 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 39,418 23,096.2 890 521.5 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,281 22,292.6 722 483.6 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 469,404 22,199.9 3,588 169.7 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,269 20,813.8 636 485.4 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 91,265 20,522.1 1,210 272.1 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 20,330 20,396.5 445 446.5 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,811 20,141.2 969 426.0 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 77,886 19,709.3 1,451 367.2 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,605 19,524.5 1,336 469.1

